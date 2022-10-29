College Football DFS: FanDuel Week 9 Evening Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

We have a very exciting eight-game slate on FanDuel Saturday night with a lot of very watchable games and a lot of DFS opportunities.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Tennessee (-11.5) vs. Kentucky O/U: 61.5

USC (-14.5) @ Arizona O/U: 75

Marshall (-2.5) vs. Coastal Carolina O/U: 53.5

Mississippi (-1.5) @ Texas A&M O/U: 54.5

Arizona State (-13.5) @ Colorado O/U: 47.5

Michigan (-23) vs. Michigan State O/U: 54.5

Texas Tech (-2) vs. Baylor O/U: 60.5

North Carolina (-3) vs. Pittsburgh O/U: 65.5

It's no big surprise who holds the top projected total, and we have selected multiple targets for this game. I actually like the Texas Tech - Baylor game's potential too, especially with Red Raiders. We didn't give much love to Ole Miss or the Aggies and the Marshall - CCU game also didn't hold much interest. Obviously, when looking for contrarian options, it's often a good idea to go to these teams for value, because a lot of my endorsements will probably fall in line with other pundits, thus increasing their exposure.

WEATHER REPORT

No weather concerns

QUARTERBACK

Caleb Williams, USC ($11,200) @ Arizona

Why wouldn't we drop a lot of change on the better quarterback in a game with a projected total of 75? No reason comes to mind. As long as the Trojans rebound and keep winning, the CFP committee will keep in mind the narrow Utah loos and the explosiveness of the offense, - they just need to keep winning, and by wide margins. USC has some issues on defense, but Williams and the Trojan offense can outscore just about anyone. Williams threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns against a very tough Utah defense and used his feet for 57 additional yards. I'm clicking Williams on the likelihood of him shredding Arizona's defense.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee ($11,000) vs. Kentucky

Worry not - I'll go much lower with the third pick, but we have to include Hooker in what should be a fast-paced matchup. Hooker probably wants to keep the Heisman talk active, so expect the Vols to air it out against the Wildcats. His stats are truly insane this year, with 18 touchdowns, 2,093 passing yards and only one interception. He's also converting over 70 percent of his passes.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan ($7,500) vs, Michigan State

I think the game script could go something like this. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards get bottled up by an above-average Spartan run defense, and McCarthy starts passing the ball. It may be foolish to bet against two of the slate's best running backs, but history tells us that anything is possible in this rivalry. When he's forced to pass, McCarthy isn't half bad despite his reputation as a game manager and little more than that. Still, he popped for over 300 yards against Indiana, so the upside is there.

RUNNING BACK

Travis Dye, USC ($9,800) @ Arizona

We would get some relief with McCarthy. If you pay up at QB you might have to make sacrifices at WR, because I don't see a way past getting Dye heavily involved in my lineup loads. No one comes close to Dye on the USC depth chart lately, and the Oregon transfer has turned heads throughout his tenure in the Pac-12 with breakaway play after breakaway play. /he has 647 yards and seven touchdowns and shows no sign of stopping.

Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh ($9,900) @ UNC

It's looking more and more likely that we'll have to turn left with one of the quarterbacks, although Dye and Abanikanda are also excellent S-FLEX candidates. This duo is a dream tandem for our two running back slots Saturday night, and as we've seen in recent weeks, UNC's offense and defense are like night and day. When it's popping, the Heels are superior on offense, but their defense has left a lot to be desired. He's rushed for a whopping 959 yards over seven games and has supplied 13 touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech ($6,800) vs. Baylor

Brooks is in a timeshare with SaRodorick Thompson, but last week the scales tipped heavily in Brooks' way against West Virginia. Brooks obviously carries some risk, but for $6,800, he's a cost-cutting measure that could reap dividends if Brooks is again the hoy hand. FanDuel's reduced scoring for PPR makes moving a RB to the FLEX an ok option, and I'd b inclined to include him with the two elites I selected above.

WIDE RECEIVER

I don't wish for players to be injured, but Jordan Addison's injury tag means that we can fade him with a clear conscience. If he does miss this game, I will dart throw a wideout for the Trojans, ranging from Mario Williams to Brenden Rice.

Elijhah Badger, Arizona State ($7,400) @ Colorado

This isn't a game I am crazy about, but Badger just came off a two-touchdown game and appears to be Emory Jones' favorite target. Colorado has shown a bit of life at times and it looks like it could be a trap game for the Sun Devils at high altitude. If they struggle early, ASU may just tell Jones to let loose, and Badger could be the beneficiary.

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee ($7,000) vs. Kentucky

Tillman says he is ready to come back, so let's buy in. Tennessee has vaulted into rarified air without him, but Tillman represents a huge shot in the arm to a passing offense that's already very potent. I doubt the Vols would let him play if there was a concern about his ankle, and Tillman will walk a fine line between building his NFL resume back up while making sure he doesn't aggravate the injury. Like any receiver, there's a bit of risk, but I like the salary and the situation.

Ronnie Bell, Michigan ($7,000) vs. Michigan State

I am going to follow through with my prediction of the game script by clicking on Bell. To put the Spartans away, I predict it will be necessary to pass the ball because the Spartans are very tough against the run, and they'll be ready for that. It's a sound strategy to force the Wolverines to beat them through the air, and that's why McCarthy and Bell make my list.

Trey Cleveland, Texas Tech ($5,000) vs. Baylor

As I search for a value diamond at the bottom, Cleveland stood out in what should be an up-tempo game with multiple opportunities for everyone. After an excellent 100-yard receiving day, Cleveland quieted back down but there's merit to considering him if you need the salary cap relief. He's been targeted 33 times over seven games, which isn't bad volume. For more money, I also really like Myles Price ($7,000) in this spot.

