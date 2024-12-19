College Football DFS: Friday Bowl Slate Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

We have two bowl games and one first-round CFP matchup on tap for Friday, and I've provided my favorite picks across both major sites. We've also provided a list of the notable transfers that will impact the outcome for a few teams.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Cure Bowl: Ohio (-4.5) vs. Jacksonville State O/U: 56.5

Gasparilla Bowl: Florida (-10.5) vs. Tulane O/U: 49.5

CFP First Round: Notre Dame (-7) vs. Indiana

TRANSFERS/INJURIES

Ohio

No notable transfers or injuries

Jacksonville State

There is potential for some of these players to show up, but the Gamecocks' defense will likely be compromised.

WR Cam Vaughn (starter)

S Zachariah Poyser (starter)

S Fred Perry (starter)

OLB Reginald Hughes (starter)

CB Jabari Mack (starter)

Tulane

QB Darian Mensah (starter)

DE Matthew Fobbs-White (starter)

QB Ty Thompson has also entered the portal, but he will be the projected starter in the bowl game.

Florida

The Gators' top three CBs are injured and will likely miss this game.

RB Montrell Johnson (questionable)

OLB T.J. Searcy (starter)

TE Artis Boardingham

Notre Dame

No notable transfers or injuries

Indiana

CB Jamier Johnson (starter)

CFB DFS Tools

CFB Friday Bowl Slate Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel

Quarterback

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame (DK $9,400), FD $10,600) vs. Indiana

I think Leonard is the top quarterback by a pretty sizable margin, although the public is warming to Indiana due to their excellent defense. The Irish are long overdue to run deep in the playoff, and they enter this game with all of their playmakers healthy. Leonard is a legit dual threat who is responsible for 30 combined touchdowns through the air and on the ground. Notre Dame's quality offensive line should allow Leonard to gain the upper hand early.

Parker Navarro, Ohio (DK $8,800, FD $12,000) vs. Jacksonville State

I am not a fan of Navarro's FanDuel price, but Jacksonville's depleted defense is my biggest defense for Navarro's inclusion. While some of the transfer-bound Gamecocks may swoop in to the rescue, Jacksonville State is only rivaled by Florida with the most absences. Florida's CB struggles help out Ty Thompson (DK $5,000, FD $7,400), and I would be inclined to use Tulane's replacement on FanDuel, but Ohio's momentum and overall offensive scheme make for a better play.

Running Back

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (DK $7,500, FD $9,400) vs. Indiana

Indiana's rush defense is strong, but the Irish's offensive line will feel safe running the ball. Love is a little banged up, so taking a flier on Jadarian Price (DK $5,300, FD $7,800) is also someone to consider. If reports suggest limitations for Love, then pivoting is a no-brainer, but I'll stick with the starter otherwise.

Anthony Tyus, Ohio (DK $5,800, FD $8,500) vs. Jacksonville State

I am buying into Jacksonville State's defensive troubles and taking Tyus. Ohio looked great in their conference championship, and Tyus shined with 151 yards and a touchdown. While the Gamecocks' offense is mostly intact, the Bobcats' defense is intact and will give Tyler Huff some problems.

Wide Receiver

Coleman Owen, Ohio (DK $7,200, $9,200) vs. Jacksonville State

The love for Ohio continues with my wideout picks. Few pass-catchers have matched Owen's numbers over the past few weeks, and the senior is turning heads as a potential NFL Draft target. Jacksonville State's secondary will be compromised, and the backups will need to step up to keep Ohio's passing game contained. Navarro and Owen were humming on all cylinders in the MAC Championship, and I believe they'll continue to excel in an exploitable spot.

Mario Williams, Tulane (DK $5,400, FD $8,100) vs. Florida

I think the Gators have the edge with Tulane bringing out a backup, but it would be irresponsible to fade Tulane's passing game with all of Florida's first-string cornerbacks missing. If Thompson gets enough offensive line support, he can offset his lack of experience with a connection to Willians, who has quietly put together 940 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana (DK $5,900, FD $7,600) vs. Notre Dame

I am not particularly high on the Hoosiers, but Sarratt is one of the best receivers in the pool and is priced incredibly well. Kurtis Rourke will have his hands full against Notre Dame's defense, but Surratt's potential target share will be worthwhile. I project Indiana will have to play catch-up for most of this game, which upgrades Indiana's potential passing metrics.