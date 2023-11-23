College Football DFS Picks: Friday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 13

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

Memphis and New Mexico generated more exposure than expected, and we mostly steered away from the MAC games on the slate. We obviously want no part of Nebraska and Iowa, as the projected total is probably the lowest we've seen all season.

We are covering a lot of ground for our Black Friday slate. DraftKings and FanDuel share the same games during the day, and while DraftKings' main slate stops, FanDuel's main slate creeps into the evening. We will specify picks in FanDuel's outlier games, and hopefully, that will also help you in night-specific slates on both sites.

Slate Overview

Miami (-8.5) @ Boston College O/U: 47.5

Oklahoma (-9.5) vs. TCU O/U: 63.5

Nebraska (-2) vs. Iowa O/U: 26.5

Memphis (-11) vs. Temple O/U: 64.5

Toledo (-9.5) vs. Central Michigan O/U: 54.5

Ohio (-13.5) @ Akron O/U: 41.5

Tulane (-3.5) vs. UTSA O/U: 51.5

Utah State (-6) @New Mexico O/U: 60.5

Missouri (-7.5) @ Arkansas O/U: 54.5

Boise State (-6.5) vs. Air Force O/U: 46

CFB DFS Friday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 13



Quarterback

The question hanging over the slate is Dillon Gabriel's (DK$, FD $11,800) status. He is expected to play, but we should be concerned about his upper body injury and how it might limit his success. There's also a chance of aggravating the injury, prompting an early exit. A lopsided contest in either direction would also have the same effect. With Gabriel still in mind, we'll offer additional options for the position.

Seth Henigan, Memphis (DK $8,800, FD $11,000) vs. Temple

Henigan could end the day as the top producer at quarterback in the matchup against Temple. The 11-point spread gives the Owls way too much credit, and the game could get out of hand quickly. Henigan is coming off a massive 402-yard, two-touchdown game against SMU, and he'll be reaching for a similar total to close out the regular season.

Michael Pratt, Tulane (DK $8,200, FD $9,600) vs. UTSA

All signs point toward a high-scoring matchup, and while I think Frank Harris (DK $8,600, FD $9,800) is also a great selection on the other side of the ball, I think Tulane's defense will do a slightly better job of containing the pass. Pratt is consistent, doesn't make many mistakes and can provide moderate dual-threat ability.

Thomas Castellanos, Boston College (DK $6,000, FD $9,200) vs. Miami

Two subpar matchups have sent Castellanos' salary into a death spiral, but could this be an outstanding value? The answer would be yes if we look at his numbers before the Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh games. Miami's pass defense is about average, and they'll be playing in Boston, which is historically a very tough environment. Castellanos is a dual threat responsible for 14 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns, and he is also the leading rusher on his team.

Running Back

Blake Watson, Memphis (DK $7,300, FD $11,200) vs. Temple

I don't see how the Owls can contain Watson, and I like him a lot more than Ashton Jeanty against Air Force's imposing rush defense. Watson's DK salary makes him a lock, but FanDuel's price is a little hard to swallow. You will almost certainly have to make major sacrifices to keep him on, but I'd venture to say he's worth it.

Gavin Sawchuk, Oklahoma (DK $5,500, FD $7,400) vs. TCU

The Sooners will probably lean on their running game if Dillon Gabriel struggles to get his receivers open, which is a distinct possibility considering his injury. TCU's defense is a shell of its 2022 self and has struggled mightily against the run all season. Oklahoma has a solid crew in the backfield, but Sawchuck has been the clear leader recently.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico (DK $6,000, FD $8,800) vs. Utah State

I think this is the spot if you're looking for a way to save at running back. He's not the first name to jump out when considering elite running backs, but look at the numbers. He has 941 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season, and he's facing a very weak Utah State run defense that allows an average of 186 yards per game. He will be chalk for me in almost every lineup.

Also consider: Cody Schrader, Missouri (DK $7,200, FD $10,000) @ Arkansas

Wide Receiver

Joshua Cephus, UTSA (DK $6,500, FD $9,000) @ Tulane

Few tandems have been as hot as Cephus and Frank Harris over the past few weeks, and since the Roadrunners will experience trouble running the ball against Tulane, I expect this duo to perform well as they try to keep the game close. Cephus has nine touchdowns this year and will likely pass the 1,000-yard milestone in this game. Devin McCuin (DK $4,900, FD $6,900) also showed up out of nowhere with a great total against USF. HE could represent an excellent value.

Demeer Blankumsee, Memphis (DK $6,200, FD $8,400) vs. Temple

Henigan has preferred Blankumsee to Roc Taylor in recent weeks and is definitely the better PPR target. DraftKings' one-point PPR rule makes him very attractive there, but this stackable spot should be considered on both sites.

Deep Dive: Caleb Medford, New Mexico (DK $4,8000, FD $6,100) vs. Utah State

I define deep dives as low-confidence picks with some upside, and Medford fits that bill against Utah State's defense. Although he has only scored twice, a line with five catches and 60 yards would put him in double-digits, which isn't bad at this salary. He just posted 122 yards and a touchdown against Fresno State last week, so he could end up well north of his projections.

Also consider: David Martin-Robinson, Temple (DK $4,500, FD $7,600) @ Memphis

Additional FanDuel Main Slate Games

Texas (-12.5) vs. Texas Tech O/U: 53.5

Penn State (-20.5) @ Michigan State O/U 42.5

Oregon (-13.5) vs. Oregon State O/U: 61.5

If you thought you were set with your FanDuel lineups, the additional games will make you reconsider. I'm tempted to fire up a few contests to get a more significant piece of the action in this three-gamer, and you'll find yourself pivoting to options among these six teams. I am also including DraftKings salaries for their exclusive night slate.

Quarterback

Bo Nix, Oregon (DK $10,400, FD $12,000) vs. Oregon State

Nix has a shot at overtaking Michael Penix for the Heisman, although it will probably take a win in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Even though the Beavers are eliminated from that conversation, this battle for state supremacy promises to be a barnburner. The Beavers rank 39th in Pass Defense efficiency, but the Ducks rank even higher (15th), so Nix should win the quarterback duel over DJ Uiagalelei (DK $8,400, FD $8,600). A four-touchdown day is routine for Nix, and his hard stats outshine the Penix hype. He'll be ready to post a considerable number here.

Quinn Ewers, Texas (DK $8,700, FD $8,500)vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns are still in the CFP conversation, but they'll need a fantastic day from Ewers against a sneaky-good opponent to keep the notches in the win column. Ewers is coming off a great game against Iowa State, but he's struggled at times, and Texas Tech could pose a problem. The Red Raiders rank 32nd nationally in pass defense efficiency. Despite that hurdle, this salary is excellent for a quarterback in a do-or-die scenario for the CFP.

Running Back

Bucky Irving, Oregon (DK $7,500, FD $9,400)

Both defenses are good against the run, but Irving has been matchup-proof throughout the season. Oregon State will need to establish the run to have a chance, and while I have no problem with giving Damien Martinez (DK $6,5000, FD $7,700) a look at a discount, the Ducks are more balanced offensively, and the occasional draw play from Oregon could result in significant yards from Irving.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (DK $6,000, FD $5,800) @ Michigan State

I'm slightly confused by the low salary, but I am not complaining. I get that Kaytron Allen (DK $5,800 FD $7,100) has cut into Singleton's output, and I am no fan of a committee, but the FanDuel salary differential is too wide for Allen to outpace Singleton and pay that difference off significantly. There's only a $200 gap on DraftKings, and Allen is actually cheaper, so Allen may be a more sensible play there. The Spartans are just average against the run, and both backs should see plenty of touches.

Wide Receiver

Troy Franklin, Oregon (DK $, FD $10,400) vs. Oregon State

I'll take measures to get some of Bo Nix's production involved, even if I can't afford him at quarterback. Franklin is obviously his top target, but I am equally a fan of the rapport with his brother, Tez Johnson (DK $, FD $8,800). He is much less expensive and is probably the better option, but you can't discount Franklin's potential for a big game.

Adonai Mitchell, Texas (DK $, FD $7,800) vs. Texas Tech

For those who put Ewers in one of the quarterback slots, Mitchell is an excellent choice for a stack. Xavier Worthy (DK $, FD $7,700) is a little banged up and his injury may generate lesser exposure, but I will lean toward Mitchell in cash and single-entry contests.