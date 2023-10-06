College Football DFS Picks: Friday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 6

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

We arrive at Altmyer through the process of elimination. We aren't sure who will start for Nebraska, and I won't hang my hat on Oklahoma State's offense. Altmyer has some dual-threat capability, but his seven picks are a concern, and he'll need the running game to open things up a

Even with the inflated salaries, it's hard to argue against Howard as the top quarterback on the slate. He's responsible for 13 touchdowns through only four games, including five on the ground. Were it not for a narrow loss to Missouri, Howard' and the Wildcats would be 4-0, and he has the benefit of facing an Oklahoma State quad that is all out of sorts. The defense allows an average of 24 points per game and should surrender some big plays to Howard and the offense.

Our Friday night DFS action begins at 7:30 p.m. with two competitive matchups. After a successful Thursday evening, let's keep the ball rolling with these small slates.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Kansas State (-10.5) @ Oklahoma State O/U: 53.5

Illinois (-3.5) vs. Nebraska O/U: 43.5

CFB DFS TOOLS

CFB DFS Friday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 6

Quarterback

Will Howard, Kansas State (DK $9,000, FD $12,000) @ Oklahoma State

Even with the inflated salaries, it's hard to argue against Howard as the top quarterback on the slate. He's responsible for 13 touchdowns through only four games, including five on the ground. Were it not for a narrow loss to Missouri, Howard' and the Wildcats would be 4-0, and he has the benefit of facing an Oklahoma State quad that is all out of sorts. The defense allows an average of 24 points per game and should surrender some big plays to Howard and the offense.

Luke Altmyer, Illinois (DK $7,200, FD $8,600) vs. Nebraska

We arrive at Altmyer through the process of elimination. We aren't sure who will start for Nebraska, and I won't hang my hat on Oklahoma State's offense. Altmyer has some dual-threat capability, but his seven picks are a concern, and he'll need the running game to open things up a bit. I'll assume the backfield is healthy and take Altmyer in the S-Flex, although I'm not thrilled about it.

Running Back

DJ Giddens, Kansas State (DK $6,100, FD $9,500) @ Oklahoma State

We can't fade players against the Cowboys' defense. Giddens is an easy pick, and even though Treshaun Ward (DK $5,900, FD $9.000) is expected back, Giddens has played too well to surrender the role entirely. I would entertain Ward in a GPP or two, but we aren't getting much of a value discount by making the move. More often than not, I will pay the extra $200 and go with Giddens, who's rushed the ball an eye-popping 66 times through only four games.

Anthony Grant, Nebraska (DK $5,400, FD $8,000) @ Illinois

Grant is probably Nebraska's best offensive option, and he's below the median salary on both sites. He faces almost no competition for touches and will often be the every-down back for the Cornhuskers. Illinois' defense is less like Michigan's (when Grant struggled) and more like Louisiana Tech's, which allowed Grant to log 135 yards and a touchdown. The Illini are surrendering an average of 180 yards to opposing rushers, making it a prime matchup for Grant.

Also consider: Reggie Love, Illinois (DK $4,600, FD $7,200)

Wide Receiver

Isaiah Williams, Illinois (DK $6,400, FD $8,400) vs.Nebraska

Perhaps I was too hard on Altmyer because he has the advantage of facing the worst pass defense on this slate. Williams is also immensely talented and can shred secondaries at will. Even though he's yet to find the endzone, no one comes close to Williams in targets, so you'll get some reliable PPR numbers from him.

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State (DK $5,400, FD $7,000) @ Oklahoma State

I can get Sinnott for $2,200 cheaper than Phillip Brooks (DK $6,500, FD $9,200) on FanDuel, but I would probably give Brooks the higher exposure on DraftKings. The salary differential could easily pay us off with Sinnott, who has logged five receptions weekly, with a lousy game against Troy the lone exception. Brooks also doesn't have a considerable advantage statistically, so I'm also okay with taking the $1,100 discount on DraftKings.

Thomas Fidone, Nebraska (DK $4,000, FD $5,500) @ Illinois

If you're looking for a dart throw, I'd look at Fidone, who saw his touchdown streak end against Michigan. He's a good bet for low exposure and can definitely save us some coin after blowing a lot of our salary allotment on the top quarterbacks. For another budget option, I'd also give Oklahoma State's Jaden Bray (DK $4,700, FD $6,000) a serious look.

Also consider: Other Oklahoma State receivers. I don't have much trust in the quarterback position, but Kansas State isn't all that great at defending the pass, and you could bag some low-exposure options by looking at the Cowboys' depth chart.