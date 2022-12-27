College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday Bowl Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

There's an interesting wrinkle at quarterback for this slate, and it involves Georgia Southern's Kyle Vantrease (DK $7,500, FD $10,400). Vantrease was Buffalo's quarterback last season, so he has the rare opportunity to face his former team. The intangibles could go in any direction, however. I'm inclined to think that Buffalo's defense will have a good handle on Vantrease's tendencies and take advantage of the additional knowledge, but Clay Helton could also be armed with valuable information via his quarterback. It's an interesting spot that's worth considering.

It will be a challenge to get much action out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl due to the low projected total and the litany of transfers and opt-outs One could argue that the situation might yield a lot of value, but it really isn't necessary if you follow these endorsements.

We are on top of Tuesday's four bowl games for DraftKings and FanDuel. The first game is early, so be sure to get your selections in!

SLATE OVERVIEW

CAMELIA BOWL: Georgia Southern (-4.5) vs. Buffalo O/U: 67.5

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL: Memphis (-7) vs. Utah State O/U: 60.5

BIRMINGHAM BOWL: East Carolina (-7) vs. Coastal Carolina O/U: 65

GUARANTEED RATE BOWL: Wisconsin (-3.5) vs. Oklahoma State O/U: 45

WEATHER

No weather concerns

CFB DFS TOOLS

QUARTERBACK

There's an interesting wrinkle at quarterback for this slate, and it involves Georgia Southern's Kyle Vantrease (DK $7,500, FD $10,400). Vantrease was Buffalo's quarterback last season, so he has the rare opportunity to face his former team. The intangibles could go in any direction, however. I'm inclined to think that Buffalo's defense will have a good handle on Vantrease's tendencies and take advantage of the additional knowledge, but Clay Helton could also be armed with valuable information via his quarterback. It's an interesting spot that's worth considering.

Holton Ahlers, East Carolina (DK $7,300, FD $11,400) vs. Coastal Carolina

Ahlers put up stellar numbers this season, throwing for 3,413 yards, 23 touchdowns and only five picks. He's not much of a runner, but the Pirates' offensive line does a respectable job for the pocket passer. He's.comimg off a dramatic 49-46 win against Temple, where he threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (DK $7,900, FD $10,600) vs. East Carolina

Although McCall is going to leave the Chanticleers via the transfer portal, the fan favorite is expected to play one more game. It's a suitable audition for other teams who may have an interest in McCall's services, and there probably won't be much of a change in the team's offensive scheme despite the coaching change.

Also consider: Seth Henigan, Memphis (DK $7,700, FD $11,000) vs. Utah State

RUNNING BACK

Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina (DK.$7,700, FD $10,500) vs. Coastal Carolina

Mitchell has some of the best rushing stats on the site, with 1,318 yards and 14 touchdowns.to his credit. He's remarkably mistake-free with zero fumbles, and he will occasionally pop with some receptions out of the backfield. The Chanticleers have one of the most forgiving run defenses on the slate, and Michell is about as safe as you can get at the position.

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (DK $6,900, FD $9,500) vs. Oklahoma State

Both of these teams are riddled with opt-outs and transfer portal losses, but the Badgers' rushing offense is largely intact with Allen. It's unclear who will replace Graham Mertz at quarterback, but the inexperience under center should build substantial numbers for the run game. Like Wisconsin, the Cowboys have a lot of departures on defense, which works in Allen's favor.

Also consider: Calvin Tyler, Utah State (DK $6,300, FD $8,400) vs. Memphis

WIDE RECEIVER

CJ Johnson, East Carolina .(DK $6,700, FD $9,200) vs. Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers have one of the worst secondaries in the FBS, so it makes sense to find stacks for Holton Ahlers. The sites have Johnson and Isaiah Winstead (DK $7,200, FD $8,700) positioned differently, with Johnson as the better deal on DraftKings and Winstead a cheaper option on FanDuel. A stack of both receivers is an expensive but viable option, as the two receivers often swap turns as the reception leader. Winstead has 32 more catches than Johnson, so his PPR value is an important factor to consider.

Khaleb Hood, Georgia.Southern (DK $5,900, FD $8,200) vs. Buffalo

Hood has only scored three touchdowns this season, but he's frequently Kyle Vantrease's top target in Clay Helton's air raid offense. Jeremy Singleton (DK $3,000, FD $8,100) had a stellar final game against Appalachian State, and he could be a viable second option and a salary saver.

Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina (DK $6,600, FD $8,100) vs. East Carolina

McCall connected with Pinckney 67 times this season, and I prefer him in this emotional finale. I have no problem with Jared Brown(DK $6,100, FD $8,400) on DraftKings, but his salary on FanDuel is a bit too much for my taste.

Also consider: Brian Cobbs, Utah State ( DK $6,600, FD $7,800) vs. Memphis