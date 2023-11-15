College Football DFS Picks: Wednesday MACtion Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

Amos is easily the top pick of the running back list, and I especially like him on FanDuel, where he is a little lower. The Redhawks are set up well against a Buffalo defense

I would also be interested in Jase Bauer (DK $7,500, FD $11,200 ), but I will likely use another player in the S-FLEX. Central Michigan's offense doesn't project very well against Ohio, and Bauer also has Bert Emanuel on his heels.

I like Rourke the best based on a cost/benefit perspective despite a meager outing against Buffalo last week. He didn't commit any mistakes, but his offense couldn't get the ground game going, which hurt Rourke's chances for a decent total. CMU's defensive unit is among the worst in the FBS, so he should be able to post a much better total in a bounce-back game.

MACrion action continues Wednesday with a two-game set to begin at 7:00 p.m.ET. We have the endorsements for DraftKings and FanDuel below!

MACrion action continues Wednesday with a two-game set to begin at 7:00 p.m.ET. We have the endorsements for DraftKings and FanDuel below!

Slate Overview

Ohio (-10.5) vs. Central Michigan O/U: 47

Miami (OH) (-8.5) vs. Buffalo O/U: 39.5

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Wednesday MACtion Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

Quarterback

Kurtis Rourke, Ohio (DK $7,200, FD $9,700) vs. Central Michigan

I like Rourke the best based on a cost/benefit perspective despite a meager outing against Buffalo last week. He didn't commit any mistakes, but his offense couldn't get the ground game going, which hurt Rourke's chances for a decent total. CMU's defensive unit is among the worst in the FBS, so he should be able to post a much better total in a bounce-back game.

I would also be interested in Jase Bauer (DK $7,500, FD $11,200), but I will likely use another player in the S-FLEX. Central Michigan's offense doesn't project very well against Ohio, and Bauer also has Bert Emanuel on his heels.

Running Back

Rashad Amos, Miami (OH) (DK $6,900, FD $8,200)

Amos is easily the top pick of the running back list, and I especially like him on FanDuel, where he is a little lower. The Redhawks are set up well against a Buffalo defense that's given up an average of 175 yards to opposing rushers, and Amos is coming off a 118-yard, two-touchdown performance against Akron.

Sieh Bangura, Ohio (DK $6,800, FD $10,000) vs. Central Michigan

Bangura is well worth his salary, as we want to keep hammering the CMU defense when we get the opportunity. Bangura's stats aren't going to wow you, but it's hard to find anything safer beyond Amos and Bangura.

Wide Receiver

We can take a few more chances here. I am not discounting guys like Sam Wiglusz, Miles Cross or Jesse Prewitt III at the top, but I want to find some budget options to afford everything we have spent at quarterback and running back. Based on our projection of a non-QB at the S-FLEX, taking one of the top choices is prudent, with Wiglussz being my top selection.

Tyler Walton, Ohio (DK $5,200, FD $6,800) vs. Central Michigan

You're only getting minimal savings from Miles Cross on DraftKings, but the gap is over $2,000 on FanDuel, so I will definitely give Walton a nod there and give Cross more of a pass on DraftKings. Rourke has been looking at Walton's way more often, and while he's unlikely to post a better number than Cross, the salary differential on FanDuel is a good bet to pay off.

Joe Wilkins, Miami (OH) (DK $4,400, FD $6,200) vs. Buffalo

Gage Larvadain is still working his way back from injury, and we should take advantage of Buffalo's secondary and give Wilkins a go based on the injury scenario.

Cole Harrity, Buffalo (DK $3,600, FD $6,000) @ Miami[OH)

While there are other producers on Buffalo's depth chart, Harrity leads the team with 33 receptions, and PPR numbers will likely be our best bet in this low-octane matchup. The Redhawks have some soft spots in their secondary, and Cole Snyder will need to air it out if they get behind early.