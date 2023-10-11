College Football DFS: Wednesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

Although Jenkins was in concussion protocol earlier in the week, reports suggest he's passed all the protocols and will

Due to questionable situations for other quarterbacks, we will have to pay up for Pavia to keep pace with the rest of the field. Pavia is having a strong season so far, with 1,329 yards and 12 touchdowns over six games. He had an exceptional outing last week against FIU, with two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground, and although his five picks are somewhat concerning, he's our best overall option on paper for this slate.

The totals aren't anything to write home about, but both games will likely be somewhat competitive. We have some weather concerns for the nightcap, which should place a little more emphasis on the run game.

The action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET for this two-game slate as Week 7 continues.

Slate Overview

Florida International (-2.5) vs. UTEP O/U: 44.5

New Mexico State (-3.5) vs. Sam Houston O/U: 42.5

The totals aren't anything to write home about, but both games will likely be somewhat competitive. We have some weather concerns for the nightcap, which should place a little more emphasis on the run game.

Weather

FIU vs. UTEP - 81 percent chance of rain

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Wednesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7

Quarterback

Diego Pavia, New Mexico State (DK $8,300, FD $12,000) vs. Sam Houston State

Due to questionable situations for other quarterbacks, we will have to pay up for Pavia to keep pace with the rest of the field. Pavia is having a strong season so far, with 1,329 yards and 12 touchdowns over six games. He had an exceptional outing last week against FIU, with two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground, and although his five picks are somewhat concerning, he's our best overall option on paper for this slate.

Keyone Jenkins, FIU (DK $6,700, FD $10,000) vs. UTEP

Although Jenkins was in concussion protocol earlier in the week, reports suggest he's passed all the protocols and will be ready. Although Jenkins' play has been hit-or-miss this season, his dual-threat skills should aid his cause. I prefer to take a UTEP passer over Jenkins, but we don't know if Gavin Hardison will play. Taking Jenkins against a weakened offense seems prudent, but he needs to stop making careless errors to maximize his totals.

Running Back

Kejon Owens, FIU (DK $5,800, FD $7,500) vs. UTEP

Although Shomari Lawrence gets the most carries, he's been a bit of a disappointment this season. His numbers have tumbled with every game since an excellent season debut, and Owens has benefitted during the slide. We also want to take advantage of UTEP's rush defense, arguably the worst in this slate.

Monte Watkins, New Mexico State (DK $5,300, FD $6,800) vs. Sam Houston State

I am not fading Star Thomas, but paying through the nose at quarterback will require some sacrifices. We don't lose much by taking Watkins, either. He's played a disappearing act in a couple of games, but he logged 89 yards against FIU last week and outpaced Thomas by a wide margin. Thomas made up for it with a touchdown, but Watkins has two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown this season and has an equal chance of crossing the goal line.

Tobias Weaver, Sam Houston State (DK $3,000, FD $4,700) @ New Mexico State

If you're feeling lucky, dive for Weaver, who is expected to have a good total with four of the team's top running backs doubtful for Wednesday's contest. I can't express much confidence in this play, but the Aggies' rush defense is suspect enough to warrant consideration.

Wide Receiver

Jonathan Brady, New Mexico State (DK $6,700, FD $6,600) vs. Sam Houston State

I don't think FanDuel looked at the Aggies' wideouts closely because ranking Trent Hudson and Jordin Parker over Brady seems like a mistake. Since I will roster Pavia in most of my lineups, I'll use Brady as a stack. You could argue for Hudson on DraftKings, whose salary is a meager $4,800.

Kelly Akharaiyi, UTEP (DK $8,100, FD $5,400) @ FIU

Tyrin Smith is questionable, but reports suggest that his injury is serious enough for redshirt consideration, and it seems unlikely he'll play. This will thrust Akharaiyi into the top role at wideout, with Jeremiah Ballard also playing a part in the passing offense.

Kris Mitchell, FIU (DK $7,400, FD $9,000) vs. UTEP

If we kept our costs down at running back, there's an avenue to roster Mitchell despite his lofty salary on both sites. It would be foolish to fade action against UTEP's passing defense, so try to make room for Mitchell. If he doesn't fit, I would pivot to another team because no one comes close to Mitchell's production on this roster.

Also consider: Noah Smith, Sam Houston State (DK $5,900, FD $8,800) @ New Mexico State