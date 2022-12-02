College Football Picks: SEC Championship Betting Preview and Expert Picks

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

LSU vs Georgia: SEC Championship Betting Preview and Expert Picks

This marks the 31st edition of the SEC Championship game in which the LSU Tigers have won five times while the Georgia Bulldogs have won just three times. Georgia has been the representative from the east in four of the last five seasons wining just one of those games as they took down Auburn in 2017. LSU's last appearance was in 2019 when Joe Burrow and possibly the best college football team of all time took out the Bulldogs 37-10.

LSU vs Georgia Odds for the SEC Championship

Spread: Georgia -17.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 51.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Georgia -1050; LSU +660 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

On most major books this line sat around Georgia -15 prior to the start of action last Saturday and shot up to 21 points after all things were said and done. Since then, the spread has settled in the middle at 17.5 on FanDuel.

LSU vs Georgia Betting Picks for the SEC Championship

Prior to last Saturday's loss in College Station, LSU had seemingly turned a corner after blowing out number seven Ole Miss, followed by a big win over number six Alabama and were playing extremely impressive football after a slow start to the season. At the same time, Georgia has played to a level that makes very few question who should be the number one team in the country, repeatedly handling business and, oftentimes, in stellar fashion. The Bulldogs are the nation's top-scoring defense allowing just 11.3 points per game while also racking up the eighth most yards of any team in the nation at 488.8 per game. The Tigers are not far behind in terms of total offense putting up 433.4 yards per game but do fall far behind defensively, allowing nearly double the number of points as Georgia at 21.5 per game.

LSU vs Georgia Best Bet: Over 51.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

SEC Championship Prediction

LSU has had trouble stopping many teams as they gave up over 30 points to Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. Georgia has an elite offense this season according to raw numbers and EPA metrics and should have no trouble putting up points against this LSU defense. On the other side of ball, Georgia also has an elite defense by all accounts but LSU has also been very good offensively as they have also put up over 30 points against Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida and Mississippi State. One of the things that sets this LSU team apart is their elite talent on the outside and the playmaking ability of quarterback Jayden Daniels. With a duo that features Malik Nabers who has amassed 58 catches for 726 yards so far this season and all-world-talent Kayshon Boutte (although having an overall down year), they will provide a challenge to the Georgia secondary. In the end, I don't think LSU quite has enough to get it done and as this line drops down closer to 17 I don't like LSU as much as I previously did but, I do think LSU has the ability to score against this Georgia defense ultimately pushing this total over 51.5.

