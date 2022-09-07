College Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 2

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

The bulk of the teams in the AAC are facing FCS competition in Week 2, making it hard to find a player to sit. Ahlers, though, faces an

The Bearcats' playoff dreams are done after a trip down to Arkansas, but hope abounds for this team. I think they may take out some frustration on an FCS opponent. Scott is in line to be the new top receiver for Cincinnati, and he did have five catches for 77 yards versus Arkansas. This should be his opportunity for a breakthrough game.

The question, when you enter Week 2 of the college football season, is what to take into account when making fantasy-related decisions. This season? We've got a sample size of one to two games. That is in no way, shape, or form significant. And yet, due to the nature of college football, is it still the best we have? What do you do with, say, the Michigan Wolverines who only returned 43 percent of their defensive production from 2021? To some degree, you kind of have to look at what you've seen this season and perhaps even prioritize it. We never get a good sample size in college football anyway. It's all about making due and making smart decisions. Here are my starts and sits for Week 2.

College Football Start/Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 2

The question, when you enter Week 2 of the college football season, is what to take into account when making fantasy-related decisions. This season? We've got a sample size of one to two games. That is in no way, shape, or form significant. And yet, due to the nature of college football, is it still the best we have? What do you do with, say, the Michigan Wolverines who only returned 43 percent of their defensive production from 2021? To some degree, you kind of have to look at what you've seen this season and perhaps even prioritize it. We never get a good sample size in college football anyway. It's all about making due and making smart decisions. Here are my starts and sits for Week 2.

AAC

START

Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati vs. Kennesaw State

The Bearcats' playoff dreams are done after a trip down to Arkansas, but hope abounds for this team. I think they may take out some frustration on an FCS opponent. Scott is in line to be the new top receiver for Cincinnati, and he did have five catches for 77 yards versus Arkansas. This should be his opportunity for a breakthrough game.

SIT

Holton Ahlers, QB, East Carolina vs. Old Dominion

The bulk of the teams in the AAC are facing FCS competition in Week 2, making it hard to find a player to sit. Ahlers, though, faces an Old Dominion team that held Virginia Tech to 17 points. Now, maybe the Monarchs won't replicate that. However, I'm more worried about Old Dominion than say, Lamar. Plus, though East Carolina almost pulled off an upset in Week 1, Ahlers threw two interceptions. The two times he's played in 12 games in a season he's thrown 10 picks.

ACC

START

Devaughn Cooper, WR, Syracuse at UConn

The Orange brought in a new offensive coordinator and QB coach to spruce up the passing game. Syracuse dominated Louisville in Week 1…behind running back Sean Tucker. Having said that, the top wide receiver was UTEP transfer Cooper, who had four catches for 60 yards. If he has a rapport with Garrett Shrader, it should pay off against lowly UConn.

SIT

Kaleb Smith, WR, Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Smith rose to the top of the depth chart this offseason, but the Virginia Tech passing game looks concerning. Grant Wells just threw four interceptions against Old Dominion in his first start as a Hokie. Boston College, meanwhile, ranked seventh in passing yards allowed per game last year. If that wasn't enough, Smith is dealing with a minor lower-body injury. He's a good bet to play, but may not be at 100 percent.

Big 12

START

Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma vs. Kent State

In Week 1, Gray rushed for over 100 yards for the first time as a Sooner. He did that on only 16 carries. The Tennessee transfer also had two catches for 33 yards. You could only quibble with Gray not finding the end zone. He goes from facing UTEP to Kent State, another easy matchup on paper, given the talent disparity between a top-10 team in the country and a MAC squad on the road.

SIT

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas vs. Alabama

This is likely the one and only time I will recommend you sit Robinson. A ton of teams are facing cupcakes in Week 2. Robinson is facing perhaps the best defense in the country. Nick Saban doesn't need to bring back production given how he recruits, but 70 percent of the Tide's defensive production returned. A top-five run defense from 2021 is going to make Robinson work for every yard.

Big Ten

START

Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan vs. Hawaii

I have a sense that Jim Harbaugh and company would really prefer for J.J. McCarthy to win the quarterback battle, and this is his showcase game. I think the Wolverines are going to air it out, and Bell is the top option in the passing game. Hawaii has allowed 56 points per game…having only played at home…and having faced Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky. If the Wolverines were so inclined, they could hang 70 on this defense.

SIT

Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern vs. Duke

Hull was a star in Northwestern's win in Ireland over Nebraska. However, I think he might get a bit of a reality check. Maybe we shouldn't be too impressed by Duke shutting out Temple. The Owls might be terrible. On the other hand, we know what Mike Elko can do with a defense. In this battle of brainy schools, I think we could get a low-scoring affair.

Conference USA

START

N'Kosi Perry, QB, Florida Atlantic vs. SE Louisiana

Perry is coming off a game where he threw for 364 yards and five touchdowns. Sure, it was a loss, but that doesn't matter for fantasy purposes. Last season the Miami transfer he threw 20 touchdowns against seven picks. Having adjusted to his new team and coaching staff, he seems primed for a better year. Facing an FCS school like SE Louisiana helps, of course.

SIT

Dylan Hopkins, QB, UAB at Liberty

Hopkins lost a few of his weapons from last season, and Trea Shropshire, the top returning receiver, got banged up in UAB's first game. Meanwhile, Liberty was in the top five in passing yards allowed per game last season. While the Flames allowed 27 points to Southern Miss in Week 1, it was in a four-overtime game.

MAC

START

Dequan Finn, QB, Toledo vs. UMass

Last year Finn was the picture of efficiency. He threw 18 touchdowns against only two picks while rushing for nine touchdowns as well. In the opener against LIU, Finn threw for two touchdowns and added another on the ground. Since some fantasy leagues and contests only partially count points against FCS schools, when you can get a matchup against a terrible FBS team, sometimes that's even better. Last season UMass was in the bottom 25 in both rushing and passing yards around, and also gave up 42 points to Tulane in its opener.

SIT

Marquez Cooper, RB, Kent State at Oklahoma

Cooper was a star for Kent State last season, rushing for 1,205 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his opener, Cooper found the end zone against Washington, but only rushed for 36 yards on 11 touches. Now, Cooper faces an even tougher matchup. The Sooners only allowed 28 yards on the ground to UTEP in their opener, and Brett Venables is as venerated as any defensive mind in college football.

Mountain West

START

Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State vs. MTSU

Horton was maybe the only bright spot for Colorado State in its opening loss to Michigan. He had six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. This is a chance for the Rams to figure things out, though. Middle Tennessee State gave up 44 points in its opener to James Madison, a team that is new to the FBS.

SIT

Kairee Robinson, RB, San Jose State at Auburn

Robinson had three catches for 50 yards in the Spartans' opener, but he only rushed for 35 yards on 10 carries. That was against Portland State, too. Visiting Auburn, and facing an SEC school, is a different story.

Pac-12

START

Jaydn Ott, RB, Cal vs. UNLV

Ott, a highly-touted true freshman, turned heads in his Cal debut. He rushed 17 times for 104 yards and added two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. UNLV opened the season against an FCS team, so this will be its first road game and its first game against an FBS team. In 2021, UNLV was below average against both the run and the pass.

SIT

Nakia Watson, RB, Washington State at Wisconsin

Watson is coming off the biggest game of his college career, rushing for 117 yards on 18 carries. He's also a former Badger. Alas, I don't expect a revenge game for him. The Badgers allowed a mere 65.4 rushing yards per game last season, tops in the FBS. With the key coaches still in place, I expect Wisconsin to stay stout versus the run.

SEC

START

Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State

Smith came up huge in Week 1, racking up six catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Now, you may say that was against Sam Houston State, but this matchup could still be quite favorable for the speedy receiver. That game between North Carolina and Appalachian State was fun and exciting, but don't forget that Appalachian State allowed 63 points, which is why such a fervent comeback was necessary.

SIT

Luther Burden, WR, Missouri at Kansas State

Burden is a promising five-star freshman, and it's cool to see him at a school like Missouri. He was exciting in his college debut, but that was at home against Louisiana Tech. This will be Burden's first road game, and Kansas State shut out South Dakota in its first game.

Sun Belt

START

Ashtyn Hawkins, WR, Texas State vs. Florida International

Hawkins had a game that turned heads in Week 1, at least for college football diehards and denizens of San Marco, Texas. He tallied 10 catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Florida International needed a comeback rally to beat FCS school Bryant, and it allowed 37 points in the process.

SIT

James Blackman, QB, Arkansas State at Ohio State

You may remember Blackman from his time as the starting quarterback for Florida State. He's with Arkansas State now, and he had four touchdowns in its opener, two through the air and two on the ground. That was against Grambling, though. Blackman is on the road against Ohio State now, who just held Notre Dame in check.