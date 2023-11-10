FanDuel College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Main Slate for Week 11

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

CFB FanDuel DFS Breakdown for Saturday Main Slate

We are winding down the college football regular season, but there are still plenty of juicy matchups ahead before Championship Week hits in early December. Saturday's main slate encompasses three top-25 matchups, and two of them may be among the interesting ones from a fantasy perspective. Georgia is fourth on the slate in expected scoring (34.5) against Ole Miss as 10.5-point favorites, one of nine double-digit favorites out of Saturday's 14 contests. Tennessee (29.5 expected) at Missouri (28.0 expected) is another top-25 matchup that also sports some fantasy intrigue.

Only three games cross the 60-point total this week, with LSU (40.5 expected) doing the heavy lifting of the slate-high 66.5 total against Florida, sporting the highest expected score on the slate. Only UCF-Oklahoma State (65.5) and Kansas-Texas Tech (62.5) join them.

After LSU, Clemson and Oklahoma (35.0 each) sport the highest expected scores, with Georgia (34.5) and Oklahoma State (34.0) next in line.

For a full list of the odds and opposing stats, visit the Matchups page linked below

College Football DFS Weather

Texas Tech at Kansas - Winds hitting up to around 10 MPH. Not a major concern

Oklahoma State at UCF - A few showers expected at various points in the game but doesn't sound like anything major.

Utah at Washington - Storms overnight Friday into Saturday with big winds, with some showers possible early in the game. Wind around 11-12 MPH.

Florida at LSU - Potential for showers late in the game

Notable College Football Injuries/Absences for Week 11

QB

Jayden Daniels, LSU - Likely to clear concussion protocol and play

Jalon Daniels, Kansas - Sat out practice Monday, seems unlikely to play again this week barring something unforeseen.

Chandler Morris, TCU - Won't start against Texas and seems unlikely to take the field unless the situation requires it.

Henry Belin IV, Duke - Not expected to start Saturday, so it seems unlikely he'll play.

RB

Logan Diggs, LSU - Downgraded to doubtful for Saturday, so he's likely out for this one.

Will Shipley, Clemson - Moving the right direction ahead of Saturday's contest.

Ja'Quinden Jackson - Has been battling injury all year and was termed questionable Monday.

Jabari Small, Tennessee - Expected to be back in action Saturday after sitting last week.

Marcus Major, Oklahoma - Didn't play last week and status for Saturday is uncertain.

Michael Wiley, Arizona - Appeared to re-injure his ankle late last week and status for Saturday unclear.

Lawrance Toafili, Florida State - Left for locker room late last week and practiced in non-contact jersey Wednesday.

WR

Luther Burden, Missouri - Listed as questionable to play Saturday after being probable last week, so it will be worth monitoring pregame warmups.

Jalen McMillan, Washington - Went for second opinion on his injury earlier this week, though there's been nothing public about the results.

Keon Coleman, Florida State - Reportedly dealing with minor injury and aiming to be back soon. May not know status for him until game day.

Johnny Wilson, Florida State - Has made improvements in practice and is hopeful to play Saturday.

Xavier Townsend, UCF - Hopeful to be back in action this week.

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia - Sounds like he's been partaking in some practices recently, but it's unclear how much he would play Saturday even if he's in uniform.

College Football DFS Tools

Week 11 CFB DFS Plays on FanDuel

Quarterback

Jayden Daniels, LSU ($12,500) vs. Florida

Daniels, at the top of the board here, is an obvious choice for a Tigers squad pacing the field with an expected score of 40.5. LSU will likely be without its top running back in Logan Diggs, which may result in a heavier reliance on the passing attack to claim a healthy lead in this one. The Gators haven't been particularly impressive against opposing quarterbacks of late either, allowing two of the last three to go for 58-plus percent more than average fantasy output. It's nearly impossible for Daniels to reach that threshold, given his average FD points per game (35.8), but he doesn't need to do anything more than score a couple of points above average to return 3x value on his salary.

Noah Fifita, Arizona ($10,400) vs. Colorado

I was thinking about fading Fifita, but given the other options on the slate, he just seems like among the safest options to use for cash game slates, and he possesses the upside (34.3 against USC) to even return 3x the value, even with a salary that is high for a quarterback averaging just 16.5 FD points per game. To be fair, that number is 22.0 FD points per game since taking over as the starter, and he's facing a Colorado defense that has yielded positive points over average to every quarterback room it's faced so far this year. That trend should continue Saturday, but the Wildcats being double-digit favorites scares me slightly into wondering if this could head toward a ground game approach in the second half. On top of that, part of the massive weekly outputs from opposing quarterbacks has come thanks to 329 rushing yards and eight rushing scores in nine games, and Fifita hasn't rushed for more than 19 yards in a game and has yet to score. The Buffs have still allowed north of 300 yards per game passing and 2.7 passing touchdowns per game, so the floor seems relatively stable here, and Fifita could return much more than that if he joins the quarterback rushing touchdown parade.

GPP Targets: Quinn Ewers, Texas ($9,000) at TCU, Cade Klubnik, Clemson ($8,000) vs. Georgia Tech, Grayson Loftis, Duke ($6,500) at North Carolina

I want to provide some brief explanations for why I'm targeting this trio. Ewers squares off against a Horned Frogs defense that has allowed over-average output to the last two quarterbacks faced while sporting a solid per-game average against QBs overall, which may deter some from running with Ewers. Klubnik is a shot in the dark, but he's on a Clemson squad with the second-highest expected score on the slate and faces a Yellow Jackets from that has allowed opposing QBs to run for a slate-high 478 yards, plus seven touchdowns. Klubnik can do some damage on the ground, and it would likely result in some value if he finds pay dirt once or twice in that fashion. Loftis is simply a combination of salary and matchup. His results were poor in his first start under center, but you can get a quarterback at $6,500 versus a defense that has allowed its last three FBS QB foes to average 29.7 percent over season average production. Loftis could be better in his second start and produce enough to return the necessary value if you're really looking for a cheap superflex option.

Another I considered: Graham Mertz, Florida ($8,900) at LSU

Running Back

Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State ($11,600) at UCF

It's worth noting that Gordon looked a little banged up at points during last week's game, but this is a matchup that is too good to pass up, even at a salary placing Gordon second-highest on the slate. If there is one name to lock in near the top of the salary board, Gordon seems like he should be it, squaring off against a UCF defensive front among the worst in college football, yielding 5.0 yards per rush attempt (6.1 to opposing RBs) and nearly two rushing scores per game to opposing backs. Pair that with arguably the best running back going in college football, and he's got to be almost a lock in any lineup this week.

Daijun Edwards, Georgia ($8,600) vs. Ole Miss

There's nothing obvious about Ole Miss' defense that screams big game for Edwards, but you're getting a lead back for a team expected to put up about five touchdowns, with Edwards claiming 16 or more carries in each of the last three games. On top of that, Ole Miss does allow 4.6 rushing yards per attempt to opposing running backs, and the front has displayed some cracks recently, yielding above-average output from two of the last three teams it has faced. Texas A&M's top two backs last week each averaged 5.8 yards per carry, and Edwards is certainly capable of topping that efficiency behind the Dawgs' offensive line.

Will Shipley, Clemson ($7,000) vs. Georgia Tech

I get that Shipley's last two tallies were subpar and Phil Mafah had a big game last week, but placing Shipley $1,000 below Mafah in terms of salary seems like a mistake. Shipley is still the most talented back in Clemson's backfield and is set to return against a Georgia Tech front yielding a slate-high 220.0 rushing yards per game and 5.3 yards per attempt, not to mention the 2.3 rushing scores per game. We do need to take into account that Tech has allowed seven rushing scores to opposing QBs, but they've also surrendered 12 rushing touchdowns to running backs. Shipley will likely be heavily rostered, and rightly so.

GPP Targets: Jonah Coleman, Arizona ($8,100) at Colorado, Josh Williams, LSU ($5,400) vs. Florida, Jaylon Glover, Utah ($5,300) - if Ja'Quinden Jackson is out

For Coleman, he faces a Colorado front that has been decent against the run game overall, but some holes have shown again over the last couple of weeks, allowing Damien Martinez to top the century mark last week and UCLA's backs to post big games the week prior. Michael Wiley seems questionable, at best, so expect healthy volume for Coleman again in an offense that could put up four or five touchdowns. Williams seems the most likely candidate to head LSU's backfield with Logan Diggs doubtful, and Florida's run defense has allowed opposing backfields to produce over average in each of the last three games. Glover is in a somewhat similar situation, with Ja'Quinden Jackson again banged up. Sione Vaki ($5,500) is still around, but he's been phased out some recently. Glover handled 14 carries last week and seems likely to lead the way if Jackson can't play.

Also consider: Jonathan Brooks, Texas ($10,000) at TCU

Wide Receiver/Tight End

BOLD, Italic, Big

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU ($9,100) at Florida

It's unrealistic to attempt to pair Nabers with Daniels this week, and I what you're primarily spending up for for Nabers is a safer floor more than a higher ceiling. For GPPs especially, Thomas seems like the only right call at wide receiver for the Tigers, racking up 23.7 or more points in four different games this season. Sure, it's been a bit of a slide over the past four games, but I still prefer the discount. Thomas is facing a Florida secondary that has allowed opposing wideouts to score 26 percent or more over average in three of the last four games. If he comes anywhere near that mark Saturday, mid-20s is certainly within reach.

Arizona WRs versus Colorado

Along with Fifita, it's difficult to ignore the potential for output for this Arizona passing offense Saturday, and the Wildcats have two talented wideouts to turn to at reasonable salaries, both with marks in their favor. Tetairoa McMillan ($8,800) relies a bit more on volume and less on touchdowns to produce, notching double-digit fantasy points in all but one game so far this season. He does have six receiving touchdowns on the year as well, but he can produce double digits without finding pay dirt. That said, he's topped 20 points just once this year, so it's sort of a safe floor-limited ceiling situation. He's much more favorable on a cash game format. Jacob Cowing ($8,500) had one massive four-touchdown game against USC, but he also has a lower flower, failing to reach 10 points in two of the last three games. The Buffs have allowed a slate-high 16 passing touchdowns to opposing wideouts this year, so there's certainly a chance of a big showing. Cowing would be chasing the less-rostered upside, while McMillan still has plenty of it and a safer floor.

Javon Baker ($6,700), Kobe Hudson ($6,000) and Xavier Townsend, UCF vs. Oklahoma State

It's true to say that the Cowboys' defense has held opposing wideout under average within the last two weeks, but in three of the four prior to that, wideout rooms finished 48 percent or more above average. While Baker has been the most consistent of the crew, it's worth noting that he was targeted only six times last week compared to Hudson's eight, though PFF has the targets at five for Baker and seen for Hudson. Either way, the pair are both at very reasonable rates against a defense that does have a history of some big efforts against it. Townsend is a deep shot to return some value here in GPP formats; he's been injured recently, but there is a chance he could make his return. His salary is at a rock-bottom point, and Townsend has two double-digit FanDuel games under his belt on the season already.

GPP Targets

Devaughn Vele, Utah ($5,700) at Washington

Even if the Utes' defense can contain the Huskies to an extent, the offense is likely going to be in catch-up mode at some point during this game. Vele has proven the most reliable option in the passing attack and is coming off of a two-touchdown game last week. While it seems unlikely he can replicate that Saturday, he's on back-to-back seven-catch games, supplying double-digit fantasy efforts in each, and there is potential for him to easily return 2-3x fantasy value.

Kahleil Jackson, Florida ($5,400) vs. LSU

The Gators may be in passing mode during the second half of Saturday's game. While the tendency to lean toward the talented wideouts of Ricky Pearsall and Eugene Wilson is justified, it's also worth keeping an eye on Jackson, who compiled a season-best target count between eight and 10 last week (depending on the source). He also played a season-high snap count and actually led the Gators' wideouts in that category (according to PFF). While that didn't produce much, that kind of regular playing time and looks in the passing attack isn't the easiest to come by in this range. In a GPP, Jackson's top game so far this year (12.2) would be enough to save some money at the position to insert other top-salary players.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Benzine plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Crispy272001, DraftKings: Crispy27.