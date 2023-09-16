LSU vs. Mississippi State: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 3

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: LSU vs. Mississippi State Best Bets

Jump in on the college football action for 2023 with a BetMGM bonus code sporting a $1,500 first-bet offer. RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

LSU got back on track this past week after a disappointing week one loss to Florida State, while Mississippi State remained perfect on the season by beating Arizona in OT. Both teams look to get off to a 1-0 start in conference play as they meet up in Starkville.

LSU vs Mississippi State Betting Odds for Week 3

Spread: LSU -9.5 (BetMGM)

Total: 54.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: -360 LSU (FanDuel Sportsbook); +295 Nebraska (DraftKings Sportsbook)

This line opened at LSU -7.5 and has since moved two points the Tigers' favor. That move could be a reflection of the struggles MSU had in putting away Arizona, which was projected to finish near the bottom of the PAC 12 this season. The total opened at 56.5 and has dropped two points since, again a likely reflection of MSU's struggles on offense against a weak opponent this past week.

Enjoy more of the 2023 college football season with a DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in bonus bets!

LSU vs Mississippi State Betting Picks for Week 3

There is a lot we don't know about these teams this early in the season, but one thing we do know if that Brian Kelly can rally the troops. LSU lost in disappointing fashion this past year to FSU in week 1, but Kelly had things turned around by the end of the season. I'm expecting a similar trend this year as the talent is still there for LSU, the Tigers just need to put everything together.

Mississippi State is 2-0 this season, but the Bulldogs have yet to play anyone. Their offense has shown a nice balance, but again, when the competition is weak, it's tough to get a gauge on how good they are. One thing that's concerning is the passing yards allowed, which sits at over 230 yards per game. That's not a terrible number on the surface, but when you factor in the competition, that could be a problem area this season.

I'm generally not fond of laying a fairly big number on the road in the SEC, but I think we're dealing with a determined LSU team this week and a potentially bad MSU squad. As such, I'm siding with the Tigers this week minus the points. I'll lean towards the under 54.5 as well as I think LSU can stymie the Bulldog offense this week.

Team vs Team Expert Pick: LSU -9.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Get a piece of the action during the 2023 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code with $200 in bonus bets and an offer for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

LSU vs Mississippi State Predictions for Week 3

Though MSU hasn't played anyone to date, the Bulldogs will come into this game with a lot of hope as they are still undefeated. That should provide some early energy, which should keep this game close for a half. LSU's fire and talent will take over in the second half however leading to a game which is ultimately not that competitive come the fourth quarter. LSU will get most of their work done through the air and Jayden Daniels should put up monster numbers this week.

LSU 34-17