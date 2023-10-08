LSU vs. Missouri: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 6

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: LSU vs. Missouri Best Bets

The Missouri Tigers look to remain undefeated as they welcome the LSU Tigers, who hope to rebound after a tough road loss at Ole Miss this past week. Missouri enters this game with a better record, but the Tigers haven't faced nearly the level of competition that LSU has to this point.

LSU vs Missouri Betting Odds for Week 6

Spread: LSU --4.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 64.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: -200 LSU (FanDuel Sportsbook); +200 Missouri (DraftKings Sportsbook)

This line opened at LSU -5.5 and has narrowed a point to LSU -4.5. The total has made much larger moves, opening at 58.5 and jumping six points. Last week's shootout involving LSU is no doubt on the minds of the early bettors.

LSU vs Missouri Betting Picks for Week 6

As mentioned earlier, LSU is the battled-tested team in this match-up, but will that matter? There's an argument to be made that LSU might be gassed after last week's track meet at Ole Miss. Missouri is perfect on the year but hasn't exactly faced top-tier competition. With that said, the Tigers have beaten a couple of good teams already, but they haven't faced the likes of FSU and Ole Miss as LSU has.

On paper, LSU has the edge on offense, but Missouri has the edge on defense. However, when factoring in the competition, it's hard to argue that Missouri has an edge on defense; after all, your numbers are going to look a lot better when facing Vanderbilt and Memphis as opposed to FSU and Ole Miss.

This game actually shapes up a lot like this past week for LSU. Missouri has a strong air attack and should be able to keep up with LSU. The problem, of course, for Missouri is that LSU just went through this situation last week and should be better prepared. Also working in LSU's favor is that Missouri is not as complete of a team as Ole Miss. Another factor working in LSU's favor is the game time, which is noon ET. It's much easier to go on the road and play a game that starts in the morning than one that starts in the evening.

With all the unknowns on the Missouri side, I have to side with what I've seen from LSU. The Tigers' offense has yet to be shut down, and while the defense was torn apart this past week, that only gives the staff plenty of things to work on, which you can bet they did this past week.

LSU vs Missouri Expert Pick: LSU -4.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

LSU vs Missouri Predictions for Week 6

I see this game playing out a lot like this past week's game at Ole Miss. LSU is going to move the ball with ease for most of the game, yet the Tigers will continue to struggle on defense... initially, anyway. Eventually, LSU will figure it out on defense and get the necessary stops to cover this number, but not until plenty of points have been scored.

LSU 45 - Missouri 34