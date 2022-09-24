This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 4

The #4 ranked Michigan Wolverines (3-0) get easily their biggest test of the 2022 season to date as the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) visit Ann Arbor in the Big Ten opener for both squads. Michigan has beaten up on three tomato cans (Colorado State, Hawaii, Connecticut) to get off to their 3-0 record, all at home and all as at least a -30 point favorite.

Maryland looks like they may be legitimate as they rallied for a 34-27 win last Saturday over a decent SMU squad. The Terrapins have a top 20 offense but they're also up against a top 5 Michigan defense in Week 4.

Maryland at Michigan Odds for Week 4

Spread: Michigan -17 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Total: 64.5 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Maryland +580; Michigan -750 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

It can be hard to pin a line on Michigan considering their strength of schedule is ranked 96th in the country through three weeks. The Wolverines did beat up on Maryland 59-18 last season behind 503 yards of total offense to easily cover the -18 point spread in College Park. Michigan has also won six straight in the series and is 9-1 all-time against the Terrapins.

Maryland at Michigan Betting Picks This Week

This is a hard point spread to pin down because Michigan could indeed be a national championship contender - but we just don't know yet because of who they've played. The Wolverines hold a 166-17 scoring margin in their 3-0 start and even covered the -47.5 number last week in a 59-0 victory over Connecticut.

17 might be too many points to lay here due to how good Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa is playing through three weeks. Tagovailoa has an absolute command of this offense, hitting 24/34 passes against Buffalo, 27/31 against Charlotte, and 17/23 against SMU. That's been good enough for a 77.3% completion rate with 10TDs to 2 INT on the season. Tagovailoa wants some redemption after going 19/33 for 178 with 1/1 in last year's 41-point home loss to the Wolverines.

Maryland vs. Michigan Best Bet: Maryland +17 at PointsBet Sportsbook

Maryland at Michigan Prediction

Both teams have some solid weapons even as Michigan starts J.J. McCarthy at QB in place of the injured Cade McNamara (leg). McCarthy completed 15 of 18 passes for 214 yards last week but his job gets a lot easier with RB Blake Corum finding the end zone five times last weekend, tying the record set by Ron Johnson and Hassan Haskins.

Maryland has the horses to go blow for blow with the Wolverines led by RB Roman Hemby who had 151 yards on just 16 carries last week against SMU. Antwain Littleton II gets limited touches (12 carries) but four of those have been for TDs including a 59-yarder on his only carry against Charlotte.

Michigan's defense has put up solid numbers in allowing just 194 yards per game (3rd), 91.3 pass ypg (3rd), and 5.7 ppg (5th) but they also haven't played an offense like Maryland's. Throw in the fact that the Terrapins' own defense may be a bit underrated after holding SMU (40 ppg) to 27 points last week and Maryland should keep this one within the 17.

