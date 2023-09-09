Nebraska vs. Colorado Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 2

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Nebraska vs Colorado Best Bets

Colorado enters this week 2 match on a high after beating 17th-ranked TCU this past weekend, while the Cornhuskers must recover quickly from yet another heartbreaker at Minnesota. For the Cornhuskers, it's more of the same, new coach, same results as they lost another one-score contest. As for the Buffs', the question is no longer if they are better than last year; the question is, is this team for real? We'll get some more clarity this week.

Colorado vs Nebraska Betting Odds for Week 2

Spread: Colorado -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 59.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: -148 Colorado (DraftKings Sportsbook); +135 Nebraska (BetMGM)

The early line on this game opened with Nebraska -7.5, and then last Saturday happened. Since then, the line has moved a whopping 10 points in favor of Colorado. The public has bought into Coach Prime and his players at Colorado, which is a big reason behind this line movement. As for the total, it opened at 60.5 and has dropped a little in the past few days. It's a battle of offense vs. defense, and the public doesn't know which way to go yet.

Colorado vs Nebraska Betting Picks for Week 2

If you were to use just the results from week 1, this game would be fairly easy to call. Colorado looked great and Nebraska, while pushing the Gophers for 60 minutes, wasn't all that impressive. That's not how this works, of course, and normally, I'm on the side that thinks everything evens out; I'm actually sticking with the Buffaloes in this spot.

Yes, I am very worried about the players getting a big head after this past week's win at TCU, but if Deion Sanders is as good of a coach as everyone says, then he should know how to handle this situation. Overconfident or not, what I saw at TCU was an extremely talented team that didn't shrink in a big spot.

Speaking of shrinking, it seems that Matt Rhule hasn't solved Nebraska's issues quite yet, and although the 'Huskers played well on the road, in the end, they lost a very winnable game. The defense looked good, but I'm not sure it was up against anything special in that Gopher offense. The 'Husker offense did not look good and relied all too often on the legs of QB Jeff Sims.

Colorado vs Nebraska Expert Pick: Colorado -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Colorado vs Nebraska Predictions for Week 2

I'm worried about a hangover from Colorado, which might lead to a slow start, but eventually, the Buffs will find their groove and take control of this game. Jeff Sims will get his on the ground but continue to struggle through the air. Shedeur Sanders will continue to move the offense and although it's not going to be as easy as it was this past week, I do expect Colorado to put up a good amount of points. In the end, Colorado wins in a game that isn't quite as pretty as last week.

Colorado 31-21