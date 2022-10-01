North Carolina State at Clemson Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions for Week 5

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Clemson vs. North Carolina State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 5

Following Clemson's win at Wake Forest last week, this game likely decides the ACC Atlantic, as I'm still not fully buying Florida State's resurgence. The Wolfpack are a veteran team with a stout defense, but are they ready for this increase in competition, having beat up on ECU, Charleston Southern, Texas Tech and Connecticut previously?

Make use of the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

Clemson vs. North Carolina State Odds for Week 5

Spread: Clemson -6.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 41.5 (Bet MGM)

Moneyline: Clemson -250 (BetMGM); North Carolina State +215 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Clemson came out closer to -10, but the line quickly moved down and seems to have settled across most platforms, and the odds are pretty similar as well. Curiously the money line odds have remained rather consistent. The total has also moved down from 46.0 at open, falling all the way to 39.5 before starting to creep back up. Defense is absolutely the strength of both teams, but it's not like they aren't capable of scoring. The wildcard is obviously the weather, as we don't know yet how wet or windy it will be Saturday evening.

Clemson vs. North Carolina State Betting Picks This Week

Unlike most weeks where I have great confidence in Clemson, I don't think this is the week to add them on the money line into a multi-game parlay, as there is some volatility. As such, I'd have no problem throwing a dart at the Wolfpack to win this straight up. The total feels low to me given what we've seen from Clemson's secondary, as you'd think both teams can scrape together a few touchdown drives, but the potential presence of the remnants of Hurricane Ian would make a bet on over 41.5 essentially a game-time decision. That leaves me forced to take a side on the spread, where the safe play would be the Wolfpack to keep it within a touchdown in a defensive, low-scoring battle. But when the script seems so obvious on one side, I'll shift courses and be uncomfortable. Clemson makes a statement here, and DJ Uiagalelei continues his resurgence.

Clemson vs. North Carolina State Best Bet: Clemson -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for a deposit bonus.

Clemson vs. North Carolina State Prediction

This is a really tough pick for me, made tougher by last week's bad beat on Clemson -7 at Wake Forest. When Clemson rushed four and dropped seven into coverage, they got pressure and were able to cover Wake down the field. But they insisted on bringing pressure on multiple occasions, leaving young corners on islands and Sam Hartman threw over top of them with regular success. North Carolina State and QB Devin Leary are capable of doing the exact same thing, if the Tigers defend in a similar manner, while the Wolfpack defense is a big step up from Wake Forest. Everything seems to lend itself to the feel of an upset here. But Clemson is at home, at night, and Dabo Swinney is 12-2 against North Carolina State. Clemson will make defensive adjustments and stifle the Wolfpack's relative lack of experienced skill players, not needing many points overall to cover, and pull away as the game progresses.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest betting promos and sign-up bonuses. Be sure to check out this week's College Capper piece with RotoWire's college football experts breaking down their college football Week 5 best bets.