Ole Miss vs Arkansas Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions for Week 12

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Betting Preview and Expert Picks

Week 12 of the season brings us the 69th meeting between these two teams and a matchup that has given us quite a few thrillers. There was the 52-51 Ole Miss win in Oxford last season, a 53-52 overtime win for Arkansas in 2015 and a 58-56 Arkansas win in 2001 that set a record with seven-overtime periods (that record was finally broken last year when Penn State and Illinois went nine overtimes). Needless to say there is a lot of history between these long time SEC rivals and in that history, Ole Miss has only gone into Fayetteville and come out with a victory twice. This year very well could make a third time as Ole Miss comes to Fayetteville with an 8-2 record to meet up with a Razorbacks team that is now 5-5 after losing back-to-back games to Liberty and LSU.

Sign up at BetMGM using the BetMGM bonus code for a free bet up to $1,000 at registration. And with Maryland set to launch sports betting on Nov. 23, users in the Old Line State can jump on the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code for a $200 registration bonus.

Ole Miss at Arkansas Odds for Week 12

Spread: Ole Miss -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 64.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -134; Arkansas +112(FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line has had little movement since the end of action on Saturday despite 62 percent of bets coming in on Ole Miss (via Action Network). The line has gone down slightly from Ole Miss -3 to 2.5 on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The total however has jumped from 62 up to 64.5 over the past few days.

RotoWire's FanDuel promo code qualifies new users for a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Ohio and Maryland are set to launch sports betting in the near future, so residents in those states can take advantage of the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code or FanDuel Ohio Promo Code for $100 in free bets plus a free subscription to NBA League Pass.

Ole Miss at Arkansas Betting Picks Week 12

This game brings us a matchup of two of the best rushing attacks in the nation, Ole Miss sits third in the country with 259.8 yards per game, behind triple option offenses Air Force and Army; meanwhile, Arkansas sits at 12th averaging 223.3 yards per game on the ground. Both teams also boast 1,000+ yard rushers so far on the season in Ole Miss's Quinshon Judkins and Arkansas' Raheim Sanders. Arkansas is also hopeful for the return of KJ Jefferson after missing both the Liberty and LSU games.

Alabama at Ole Miss Best Bet: Under 64.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Ole Miss at Arkansas Prediction

This number just feels really high for two teams that build their offense around running the football. Yes both teams have very potent offenses and quarterbacks that can strike at any moment but, with a game focused around the run on both sides it will likely eat clock, even with the Ole Miss hurry up, and make it difficult for both these teams to score 30+ points. In the end I think this game stays under 64.5 and Ole Miss covers 34-28.

If you're in Ohio, you can use the DraftKings Ohio promo code for a pre-live offer. Maryland launches sports betting next week, so residents can take advantage of the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code.

RotoWire has everything from the latest college football odds and weekly college football picks to college football futures and Heisman odds. Maximize your betting experience using the best college football betting sites with the latest deals and promos in your area.