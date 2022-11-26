Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Odds, Picks, and Prediction for Week 13

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Best Bets

The Oregon Ducks picked up an impressive Pac-12 conference victory in Week 12, defeating the then-No. 10 Utah Utes, 20-17. While Oregon's offense has carried them all season, it was their defense that sealed the win over Utah. The Ducks' defense intercepted Utes' QB Cameron Rising three times, two interceptions reaching the hands of defensive back Bennett Williams. Williams also recorded a team-high 14 tackles.

The Oregon State Beavers have crept into the Top 25, currently sitting at No. 21. The Beavers bashed the Arizona State Sun Devils last week, 31-7, with freshman running back Damien Martinez leading the way with 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Martinez has now collected five consecutive games of 100+ rushing yards.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Odds for Week 13

Spread: -3 Oregon (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 58 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oregon -155, Oregon State +135 (DrafKings Sportsbook)

The Ducks have bested the Beavs in four of their last five head-to-head matchups, but last time these two met in Corvallis, Oregon State picked up a narrow 41-38 win.

Both of these squads have been solid against the spread this season, with the Ducks at 8-3 against the spread, and the Beavers at 9-2 against the spread. Oregon State's quality defense makes them an interesting play at +3 on the spread, if they can limit scoring from the high-flying offense of the Ducks.

Oregon's offense has been clicking all season, except for the 49-3 beating they took from the Georgia Bulldogs back in Week 1. After only recording a field goal against Georgia, Oregon recorded 40 or more points in eight consecutive games. The Ducks are currently ranked 18th in the NCAA in passing (288.2 yards per game), 12th in rushing (223 yards per game), and fourth in points per game with an average of 40.2 points per game. Oregon's efficient offense should make for an interesting clash with the Beavers' strong defense.

Oregon State is allowing 219.3 passing yards per game (59th in the NCAA), 111.4 rushing yards per game (19th in the NCAA), and surrenders an average of 20.3 points per game (27th in the NCAA). This Beavers defense even held the USC Trojans to just 17 points back on Sept. 24th.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Pick This Week

The biggest difference between these two clubs may be the starting quarterback position. Oregon has been lead by former-Auburn QB transfer, Bo Nix. Nix has completed an impressive 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,061 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Nix has also picked up another 509 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. Being responsible for nearly 40 touchdowns will garner a quarterback a lot of attention from opposing defenses and Heisman voters alike.

NOT receiving much attention is Oregon State Freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson. Gulbranson has completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 1,230 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions since taking over under center after the injury to previous starting QB, Chance Nolan. While Gulbranson hasn't put up any eye-popping numbers, he has kept the ball securely in the hands of his offense, and he is currently the starting quarterback of a Top-25 squad, so that says a little something about his efficiency.

If the Beavers are going to put up enough points in this game, it will be up to Damien Martinez and the rushing attack. Unfortunately, for the Beavs, the Ducks defense is allowing just 112.5 rushing yards per game (22nd in the NCAA). Oregon State may struggle to move the ball down the field, but the Beavers decent defense may keep the Ducks from posting another 40 points on the scoreboard.

The safest play this week may be Oregon on the moneyline at -155. I'd bet this line soon before it moves any closer to -200.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Best Bet: Oregon -155 ML at DraftKings Sportsbook

Oregon vs. Oregon State Prediction

The Oregon Ducks' defense has not allowed any one player to run for 100+ yards since UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet on Oct. 22nd. The ground attack is what makes the Oregon State offense go, and if the Oregon State Beavers plan to move the ball down the field, they must rely heavily on running back Damien Martinez. If the Ducks can thwart any progress on the ground from Martinez, then the offense will be placed in the hands of quarterback Ben Gulbranson, and for the Beavers, that's not a recipe for success.

While Bo Nix has been boosting his Heisman stock of late, he won't need to score seven touchdowns to take out his in-state rival. Nix just needs to keep the ball in the hands of his offense. Anything special from running backs Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington is just a bonus.

The Beavers have been rolling, but their 8-3 record has been supported by victories over subpar opponents, like Stanford, Colorado, California, and Arizona State. The Oregon Ducks are not in the same tier as those other Pac-12 disappointments, not even close.

I'll say the Ducks beat the Beavers, 34-10.