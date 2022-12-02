PAC-12 Championship Picks: Betting Odds, Best Bets and Predictions for USC vs Utah

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

USC vs. Utah: PAC-12 Championship Betting Preview

USC and Utah meet Friday to decide the winner of the PAC 12 and possibly shape the CFB playoff as well. The Trojans are currently in the playoff and a win would seal its spot in the playoff, while a loss would most likely end the Trojans' shot at a national title. Utah is likely out of the playoff picture either way, but that won't stop the Utes from throwing everything they have at USC this week.

USC vs. Utah Odds for Week 14

Spread: USC -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 67.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: USC -150; Utah +125 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

No real surprise here as even though Utah won the first matchup of these two, USC opened as the favorite because of its recent hot streak. It's also no surprise that the line opened at USC -1, but has climbed to USC -2.5. The public loves USC and they love offense. USC has plenty of offense and a Heisman-worthy QB, which is a perfect combination in the eyes of the public. The total opened at 63.5 and has since moved all the way up to 67.5. Not a surprise there either as USC has been involved in a lot of high-profile shootouts over the past month.

USC vs. Utah Betting Picks This Week

This is a tough game to predict only because I don't see either team having much of an edge. Their first game came down to the wire and that's what I'm expecting here as well. USC has the offense to get separation from anyone in college football, but its defense is just not good enough to stop any team with a decent offense. Utah has plenty of offense and a QB in Cameron Rising that's been on the big stage plenty of times. The Utes will score plenty of points, but in the end, not quite enough. I'm siding with USC -2.5 and on the money line at -150. If the line happens to go above three, however, I wouldn't feel very good about the play. I really do think it's coming down to the wire. I also like the over as I don't see Utah slowing down USC's offense and USC won't be able to stop Utah very often either.

PAC-12 Championship Best Bets: USC -2.5 (DraftKings); USC Moneyline -140 (PointsBet)

USC vs. Utah Prediction

Whenever two teams have a rematch from earlier in the season it's natural for that game to take a different path than the first game because each team makes adjustments. The first game was high scoring, so perhaps the adjustments made will temporarily slow each of these offenses, but the talent will break through before too long. By the second quarter, these offenses will be flying and the track meet will be on. Much like the USC-UCLA game, this one will come down to the fourth quarter and also like that game, USC will get the one stop it needs in the end.

