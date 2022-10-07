TCU vs. Kansas Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 6

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 6

The TCU Horned Frogs remain undefeated at 4-0 and have jumped to No. 17 in the most recent AP Poll after trouncing then-No. 18 Oklahoma last week, 55-24. TCU's offense has been explosive in recent weeks and is currently averaging 48.5 points per game, good for 2nd-best in the NCAA.

While the Horned Frogs made some noise upsetting Oklahoma last week, Kansas continues to surprise, also remaining undefeated at 5-0. The Jayhawks picked up a hard-fought win in their previous contest, taking down the Iowa State Cyclones with a late field goal. These two Big 12 squads will attempt to avoid their first loss in 2022.

TCU vs. Kansas Odds for Week 6

Spread: -7 TCU (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 68.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: -245 TCU, +205 Kansas (DraftKings Sportsbook)

TCU is averaging 48.5 points per game, 2nd-best in the NCAA, and Kansas is averaging 41.6 points per game, 12th-best. These two high-scoring offenses have pushed the total for this game all the way up to 68.5 points. The Jayhawks would probably have a slightly higher points per game average if not for the 14 points they scored in the win last week against Iowa State's stingy defense.

Looking at these two defenses, it only helps the total seem even higher. The Horned Frogs allowed 34 points to SMU on Sept. 24th and allowed 24 points to Oklahoma last week, and that was after TCU knocked Oklahoma's starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel out of the game. Kansas' defense allowed 42 points to West Virginia, 30 points to Houston, and 27 points to Duke in three consecutive weeks. TCU is allowing 22 points per game, and Kansas is allowing 24 points per game. When considering the Horned Frogs allowed just 13 points to Colorado and 17 points to Tarleton State, and the Jayhawks allowed just 10 points to Tennessee Tech and 11 points to Iowa State, these two defenses appear a little more porous than their undefeated records may imply.

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Picks This Week

Kansas' biggest shortcoming this season is their passing defense. Opposing quarterbacks have been picking up tons of yards, easily moving their offenses downfield against this Jayhawks secondary. Kansas allowed WVU quarterback JT Daniels to throw for 359 passing yards, then allowed 272 passing yards to Houston's Clayton Tune, allowed Duke's Riley Leonard to throw for 324 yards, and surrendered 287 passing yards to Hunter Dekkers of Iowa State last week. No reason to believe that TCU quarterback Max Duggan won't shred the Jayhawks again in Week 6.

Duggan has been incredible under center for the Horned Frogs, completing 74.5 percent of his passes for 997 yards, 11 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Duggan can run a bit as well, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Speaking of dual-threat quarterbacks, Jalon Daniels has been a huge key to Kansas' surprise season. Daniels has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 983 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception, and has led his team in rushing yards in three contests this season, rushing for a season-high 123 yards against Houston on Sept. 17th.

This will be a high-scoring, entertaining slugfest.

Kansas vs. TCU Best Bet: Over 68.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Kansas vs. TCU Prediction

Quarterbacks Max Duggan and Jalon Daniels have put these two offenses on their backs and their teams in the Big 12 Championship conversation. This game has the makings of a high scoring classic. Duggan has spread the ball around in his offense with four different receivers collecting 10 or more catches in the first four games. Take that and add in running backs Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado both averaging an identical 7.6 yards per carry and you have a problem.

Kansas' inability to stop opposing quarterbacks will have them playing from behind too often in this game. The Jayhawks will have to force some turnovers to win this matchup, and that will be hard to come by since TCU has turned the ball over just once all season. ONCE!

Kansas will keep the game entertaining, but they will drop their first contest of the season.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest betting promos and sign-up bonuses. Be sure to check out this week's College Capper piece with RotoWire's college football experts breaking down their college football Week 6 best bets.