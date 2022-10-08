This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Texas A&M at Alabama Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions for Week 6

Week 6 sends us a matchup many have been waiting for. In 2021, the Aggies took down what was the nation's No. 1 team, Alabama, at Kyle Field. The offseason then gave us some feuding between the team's head coaches as Nick Saban and his former assistant Jimbo Fisher minced words regarding recruiting and each other's antics. Alabama brings back a lot of their starters and leaders from last season's loss to the Aggies. With the plot thickened over the past year, everything is set to go and make for quite the show on Saturday.

Texas A&M at Alabama Odds for Week 6

Spread: Alabama -24.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 50.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Alabama -2800; Arkansas +1160 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Alabama opened as a 27-point favorite on Sunday. With some health concerns looming over the Tide's starting quarterback Bryce Young, this likely shifted the odds a bit out of the gate. Young went to the locker room midway through last week's contest against Arkansas after sustaining a shoulder injury and did not return. Saban addressed the status of his quarterback after the game, alluding to the injury being one that is fairly common for Young and normally takes a day or two of recovery.

Texas A&M at Alabama Betting Picks This Week 6

Last week I dug into Bill O'Brien and his handling of the Alabama offense, O'Brien seemed to address every issue I had seen with the offense through four weeks. The running game found traction, even early on prior to Young's injury. Jahmyr Gibbs was an integral part of establishing the run as he was used early, often, and in a manor that fits his game. O'Brien found ways to take some pressure off his receivers by using route combinations to create separation based on matchups and defensive alignment. The Tide also saw freshman Isaiah Bond burst onto the scene with two receptions of 53 yards and 23 yards. The Aggies are coming off a brutal 42-24 loss to Mississippi State last week where they gave up nearly 500 yards of offense and turned the ball over four times. The A&M offense continues to struggle, although Max Johnson did throw for over 200 yards for the first time all season, it was the Aggies most prolific passing game since Haynes King lit up Sam Houston State in Week 1.

Texas A&M at Alabama Best Bet: Alabama -24.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Texas A&M at Alabama Prediction

Since last season's loss and a full year of hearing about it, sprinkle in some shots fired by Jimbo Fisher, this Alabama team is likely out for blood. Nick Saban is typically cordial to opponents but, this game has a completely different feeling to it and embarrassment could very well be the path taken. While Texas A&M had a tough day last week, the defense has been solid, and at times very impressive, for the majority of the of the season so far However, the offense has been a pain point. Johnson and King have been terribly inconsistent the only bright spot seems to be the running game with Devon Achane. Achane has rushed for a combined 270 yards over the past two games. Though the running game has looked good in the past two weeks, it is hard to be one-dimensional and play with Alabama. Saban is perfectly fine leaving his corners on an island forcing the opponent's quarterback to beat them. Last week against Arkansas the Alabama secondary was as impressive as it has been all year; Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold seem to be settling into the themselves at corner. Alabama seems to be turning the corner and rounding into mid-season form while Texas A&M continues to struggle. Couple that with a chip on the shoulder of the nation's No. 2 team, and I don't see this game ever being close and it might end up being reminiscent of the 59-0 punishment in 2014 following the end of the Johnny Manziel Era.

