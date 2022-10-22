Texas at Oklahoma State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

#20 Texas at #11 Oklahoma State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 8

The #20 Texas Longhorns (5-2) knew they just had to survive last week in a tough spot. The Longhorns were coming off a dominating 49-0 beating of Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown and were looking ahead to previously unbeaten Oklahoma State in week 7. Texas was able to escape the sandwich game in a hard fought 24-21 win over Iowa State in week 6.

The #11 Cowboys (5-1) did not get past their clash with TCU last week, ultimately falling 43-40 in double OT in Ft. Worth. That win pushed the Horned Frogs up to #8 in the country at 6-0, so it's not a horrible road loss for OSU, especially if they can find a way to get past Texas back in Stillwater on Saturday.

Iowa State at Texas Odds for Week 6

Spread: Texas -6 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Total: 60.5 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas -210 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Oklahoma State +190 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Oklahoma State was a +3.5 underdog in last year's matchup and still went into Austin and picked up a 32-24 upset win. Is it time for Texas to return the favor this season? OSU has won three of the last five vs. the Longhorns, but each of the five contests were decided by one score. The big issue driving this point spread up a bit higher than many people expected is the health of Cowboys QB Spencer Sanders, who is battling through a lingering shoulder injury.

Texas @ Oklahoma State Betting Picks This Week

You wonder how we look at this game if Oklahoma State was able to hold on to a 30-16 lead with under 10 minutes left last week at TCU? Some OSU defensive questions would have been answered and Sanders would have been deemed healthy after not practicing all week leading up to the game while nursing his shoulder.

Instead the Cowboys gave up two 4th quarter scoring drives of 2:06 and 3:20 as TCU tied things up 30-30 at the end of regulation before going on to a 43-40 win. Sanders was also just 16/36 passing which is why Oklahoma State is a really tough wager this week even with the last five games between these two teams being exceptionally close.

Texas @ Oklahoma State Best Bet: Texas -6 at PointsBet Sportsbook

Texas at Oklahoma State Prediction

On paper, it looks like Texas took a step back last Saturday by beating Iowa State just 27-24 as a -16 point favorite following their nearly 50-point win over Oklahoma the week prior. The Cyclones are just 3-4, but they do have a top 25 defense giving up just over 105.3 ypg on the ground and 184.4 through the air. Texas QB Quinn Ewers throwing for 3 TDs and RB Bijan Robinson having 135 yards - his fifth straight time going over 100 - is even more impressive considering the quality of the ISU defense.

To say that Oklahoma State's defense has taken a step back after coordinator Jim Knowles left for Ohio State in the offseason is an understatement. Last year this unit allowed just 278.4 TOTAL yards per game (3rd fewest in the country), and this season they are allowing 301.0 just through the air (136.3 on the ground). Ewers, Robinson, and Co. are going to have a field day for the Texas offense, and Sanders doesn't seem healthy enough to go blow-for-blow in a shootout.

