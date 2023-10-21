USC vs Utah: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 8

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: USC vs. Utah Best Bets

Over the past few seasons, the USC/Utah series has rivaled USC/UCLA as one of the Trojans' biggest rivalry games, and the Utes have had USC's number recently. Although their battle last season was close leading into the fourth quarter, the Trojans collapsed on defense and fell to the Utes on the road, 47-24. Although The Utes continue to play without Cameron Rising, their rushing game has come alive again, and the team appears to be on the rise offensively. Their defense is as staunch as ever, and while Caleb Williams will be a stiff test, USC's defense will allow Utah to flex some offensive muscle and keep up with the prolific Heisman winner.

USC vs Utah Betting Odds for Week 8

Spread: USC -7 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 53 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: USC -250 (BetMGM Sportsbook), Utah +235 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The public originally sided with Utah when the spread was a bit higher, but it has settled to -7 and should remain there. The game total has fluctuated, sliding down from a high of 59.5 earlier in the week. A lack of confidence in a high total from Utah likely gave an early money edge to Utah, which has put the total at this level.

USC vs Utah Betting Picks for Week 8

There are multiple ways to go with this game and wie'll be examining a few props, which can sometimes be difficult to find. USC has had considerable trouble getting things going in the first quarter, so I've already locked in one bet related to that trend. I believe the spread is too close to call, but I'm quite enamored with the total. USC is 6-1 in favor of the Over this season, and if I ever see a total below 60 associated with Caleb Williams and the Trojan offense, I'm going to take that bet. USC's defense is another reason to attack this lower-than-average total, as the Utes' running game has been revitalized with the return of Ja'Quinden Jackson and the surprising debut of two-way player Sione Vaki. I'm offering two bets in the article, and they are...

USC vs. Utah Expert Picks: OVER 53 (DraftKings Sportsbook) USC UNDER 10.5 (-110) First Quarter (FanDuel Sportsbook)

USC vs. Utah Predictions for Week 8

It could be a long day for USC's MarShawn Lloyd. Utah's defense is 2nd nationally against defending the run, and they'll stack the box to contain him. Expect the Utes to play man-to-man in the secondary while loading seven to stop Lloyd or pressure Williams. Utah was effective last season in employing a spy safety for Williams, who can get out of almost any tough situation. Notre Dame proved that Williams isn't invincible, and the Utes have more talent on the defensive side than the Irish. No matter how you grade Utah's defense, the Trojans will still get their share of points, thanks to a stellar group of wide receivers. Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington have led the way in recent weeks, but Zachariah Branch is an electric player who will frequently give USC great field position via punt and kickoff returns. In typical fashion, USC will trail early but roar back in the second half, and I think the game will be decided by a last-minute field goal.