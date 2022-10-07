Utah at UCLA Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions for Week 6

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Utah at UCLA Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 6

UCLA is looking to make a statement for the second week in a row, having upset Washington last Friday. That gives them an extra day of recovery, and a second-straight home game, where they will be playing for the fifth time in six games. Utah seems a bit more battle-tested, having lost in a valiant effort out of conference at Florida, while also whipping Oregon State last week, who is at worst a mid-tier PAC-12 squad. They'll be on the road for the third time in six weeks, and with the 12:30 local kickoff, I'm not sure there will be much of an atmosphere/home-field advantage for the Bruins.

Utah at UCLA Odds for Week 6

Spread: Utah -3.5 (-107 FanDuel SportsBook)

Total: 64.5 (-107 PointsBet)

Money line: Utah -160 (FanDuel SportsBook); UCLA +145 (DraftKings SportsBook and BetMGM)

We're sitting with an implied score of 34-30.5 in favor of the Utes. That total has remained pretty constant throughout the week, consistently staying within the 64-65 point range. The spread however has danced all week, going down as low as -3, and as high as -4.5. That's created some odds shift on the money line too, with Utah going as high as -190 and UCLA as high as +170 but we're almost back to where things opened, so clearly the bets are coming in evenly. Utah is currently 4-1 ATS with three games going over, while UCLA is 3-2 ATS while four of their five outings have gone over the total.

Utah at UCLA Betting Picks This Week

I'm an advocate for "safe" betting. Yes, I realize there's no such thing, but if you're feeling confident Utah wins, I don't hate simply playing the money line. The juice isn't great, but a win is a win, and ultimately that's all we're seeking. Utah has proven they can score, only once failing to reach 30 points. This will be the best defense UCLA has seen, and while the Bruins will be the best offense Utah has seen as well, the expectation is Utah limits the Bruins in some capacity, and/or creates turnovers. I'm not a totals guy, but the slight lean is toward the under, with Utah grounding and pounding. That leaves us with the spread. If we're leaning Utah winning, and the under, I'd side with the Utes covering too. The only other option is a straight pivot to UCLA winning outright.

Utah at UCLA Best Bet: Utah -3.5 at PointsBet (best odds)

Utah at UCLA Prediction

There's a lot to like in UCLA as a home dog here. They've got a dynamic quarterback, and a very capable running back that can do some damage. Conversely, Utah is unsure of its backfield, sharing carries more than I'd like, and are without leading receiver in tight end Brant Kuithe. But these games always come down to the trenches, and Utah has the advantage on both sides of the ball. Defensively, I expect they'll be able to create plays behind the line, putting UCLA off script for the first time all season. And they'll get a turnover or more, something UCLA has limited prior to Saturday. Offensively, Utah will bleed clock with the offensive line creating running lanes and numerous first downs. Until UCLA proves they've improved substantially up front, we'll assume they haven't. Utah stretches this out as the game wears on, and wins by a touchdown or more.

