Utah vs. Washington: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 11

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Utah vs. Washington Best Bets

Get in on the college football action for 2023 with a BetMGM bonus code sporting a $1,500 bonus bet offer. RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

Utah vs. Washington Betting Odds for Week 11

Spread: Utah +8.5 (-108, FanDuel Sportsbook); Washington -7.5 (-110, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 49.5 (Over, -108 DraftKings Sportsbook); 48.5 (Under, -110, Caesars Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Utah +270 (Caesars Sportsbook); Washington -298 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Snare a piece of the action during the 2023 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for $150 on a $5 moneyline bet if your team wins, plus a daily profit boost!

Utah and Washington hook up in a battle of Top-25 teams at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, and the game can be viewed on FOX.

The Utes rebounded from a 35-6 loss at home against Oregon on Oct. 28 by pounding Arizona State last Saturday by a 55-3 score as a 9.5-point favorite. Utah has registered three wins in the past four games while also covering at a 3-1 against the spread (ATS) clip during the span.

In addition, Utah has hit the Over in three of the past four games, posting 34 or more points in the three victories.

The Utah offense has been rather moribund this season, posting 352.1 total yards per game (94th in the nation), while averaging just 159.4 passing yards per game (123rd). The offense has lacked balance, mostly because QB Cameron Rising (knee) and TE Brant Kuithe (knee) have taken medical redshirts and are out for the season. Utah did it with mirrors, relying upon QBs Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson under center.

To make matters worse, Utah RB Ja'Quinden Jackson is a question mark due to an undisclosed injury.

The Utes defense has allowed just 282.3 total yards per game to (10th) while yielding just 201.1 passing yards per game (34th), 81.2 rushing yards per game (6th) and 15.9 points per game (10th). That defense has gotten tired lately, though. Yes, they shut down Sparky, but in the previous two games against Oregon and USC, Utah allowed 33.5 PPG.

Washington outlasted USC by a 52-42 score last weekend, covering a 2.5-point spread. That halted an 0-4 ATS skid dating back to the team's prior cover on Sept. 23 against Cal.

The Huskies' offense is back, totaling 94 points in the past two games, after casual fans doubted the Dawgs after a narrow 15-7 win against Arizona State on Oct. 21.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. has completed 69.2% of his passes for 3,201 yards, 26 TDs and 7 INTs, while posting a rushing touchdown, too. The balance is tremendous for the Huskies offense, too, with RB Dillon Johnson going for 686 yards and 10 TD on the ground, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. WRs Rome Odunze (56-989-7) and Ja'Lynn Polk (51-888-8) have enjoyed the great quarterback play, going for 17.4 or more yards per reception each.

The offense ranks No. 4 in the country with 509.1 total yards per game and is the No. 1 passing offense with 383.1 yards per game. Washington is good for 41.7 PPG to rank No. 4\ while allowing 413.4 total yards per game and 23.0 PPG. That's been a good recipe for Over results, going high in three of the past four games, including a 2-1 Over mark in three home conference games.

Utah vs. Washington Betting Picks for Week 11

The Huskies have dominated the all-time series, winning 13 of 15 meetings dating back to 1931. Since Utah joined the Pac-12, Washington has won seven of nine conference battles since 2011. Oddly enough, both wins for the Utes have been at Husky Stadium in Seattle (2015, 2019).

It's going to be an interesting game. Utah will want to take the air out of the ball, trying to run the clock while keeping its defense rested and ready to go. Washington will want to run at lightspeed and tire out the aforementioned Utah defense. Whoever dictates the pace will have a leg up in this game.

I think Penix Jr. and the Huskies should be on upset alert, as Utah is a wounded animal and still very dangerous because of that defense. The Utes have picked up covers in five of the past seven meetings, with the Under going 3-1 in the previous four in the series.

Utah vs. Washington Expert Pick: Under 49.5 (-110 Caesars Sportsbook)

Join the 2023 college football fun with a Caesars Sportsbook promo code featuring a $1,000 first-bet offer.

Utah vs. Washington Predictions for Week 11

The Utes should be able to keep this within one score, as long as the defense doesn't get winded early on. It's a tall order against Penix Jr., who is not only trying to keep Washington in the mix for the College Football Playoffs, but he has the inside track for the Heisman Trophy, too.

While Utah's Jackson is questionable for this game, you can never discount a Kyle Whittingham team. He just seems to get the best out of his team, and Utah should be able to keep this one to a 27-20 type score.

As such, the Under is worth playing. Utah has managed 24 or fewer points in four of five games against ranked teams, with the lone exception a 34-32 win against USC's awful defense. Washington has scored 31 or more points in eight of nine outings, but it hasn't faced a strong defensive unit like Utah's all season. If you're a same-game parlay player, roll with the Utes plus the points and the Under.

Another reason to like the Under is the weather forecast, which calls for a 40 percent chance of showers with temperatures in the low 50s and a stiff wind of 13-16 mph, perhaps wreaking havoc with the passing and kicking games.