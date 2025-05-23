EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Final Four - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, May 23

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:00 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Jaron Blossomgame Over 6.5 Points (-120 FanDuel)

Jaron Blossomgame 8+ Points (+105 DraftKings)

Blossomgame got going a bit in the final three games against Barcelona and played some massive minutes. Plus, he twice had a spike scoring game against Olympiacos during the regular season. His versatility really bodes well for both his playing time and usage Friday, and 30-minute upside is huge for a guy we only need eight points from.

Juancho Hernangomez Over 17.5 Points+Rebounds (-125 bet365)

Hernangomez wasn't too good to us at the end of the last series, but he's too good to be held down for long, and I don't believe the hot streak Konstantinos Mitoglou got on against Efes is sustainable. I will personally be going with some Hernangomez ladders because when he pops he really pops.

Daniel Theis Over 11.5 Points (-114 FanDuel)

Daniel Theis 15+ Points (+200 DraftKings)

I'm going right back to another guy who bit us during the Playoffs because I'm not afraid to keep rolling with someone who possesses the talent and opportunity Theis has. The matchup is not great, but Theis had plenty of tough draws in the NBA, and I think Monaco will try to get Nikola Milutinov and Moustapha Fall away from the basket via some pick-and-roll sets, which should lead to some good looks for Theis.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!