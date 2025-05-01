This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, May 1

Ladies and gentlemen, after being on fire for about a month and a half I am man enough to admit that we're officially in a slump. Due to this I think we can scale back the units slightly, but we will still do our best to find an edge and some entertainment.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Serge Ibaka Over 4.5 Points (-122 FanDuel)

Serge Ibaka Over 2.5 Rebounds (-155 FanDuel)

Ibaka has not been good to us the couple times we have taken him this season, and even in this series he has not topped 15 minutes. However, that isn't stopping me from going with both numbers here. I've watched EuroLeague games long enough to know that Walter Tavares will eventually find himself in foul trouble. He did an excellent job avoiding fouls over the first three games, but I expect Olympiacos to target him early and often in Game 4. A quick two fouls on Tavares should be all Ibaka needs, and he could hit both early.

Nikola Milutinov Over 8.5 Points (+105 DraftKings)

Head coach Georgios Bartzokas decided to give his best center only 18 minutes in Game 3 -- his fewest in the series thus far -- and it resulted in a loss, so we're banking on him wising up and realizing Milutinov is a force to be reckoned with who needs 21-to-24 minutes of court time. If you have the courage a mini-ladder is in play, but I'm playing it cautious still.

Sergio Llull Over 2.5 Assist (+130 bet365)

Walter Tavares Under 6.5 Rebounds (-105 bet365)

These two correlate to our top play of the day, so we're either going to snap out of our slump in a big way or turn the TV off 15 minutes into the game. Llull shares a lot of his court time with Ibaka, and the two work the pick-and-roll game, which can lead to a couple quick assists. As for Tavares, unders have been rough on us this season despite some correct reads, but if we do fall into the optimal scenario of two quick fouls we will be circling the wagons. Despite no foul trouble this series Tavares has actually come in under this number twice, which was surprising to me.

