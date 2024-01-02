DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 18 - Tuesday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

Back again for another fantastic double game week EL action. Some very good matchups here and some solid pricing to where the mid tier build might be the way to go . The most important injury news for me is Luka Mitrovic for Red Star. If he's out it really opens up the door for some punts like Mike Tobey and Freddie Gillespie. Next we have one of the best players in the league Wade Baldwin I discuss who benefits from his absence below. ASV v PAR looks to be the best stack as they're both giving up some of the most points in the league.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($11,900)

I mean he's playing incredible and now gets the best Guard DVP matchup in the league ? Hard to argue this one .

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas ($10,600)

He put up close to 30 FPTS last week despite shooting 0-6 from 3 and now gets an elite matchup vs the last placed team.

Nick Calathes, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($8,700)

Much deserved price increase here for the old Vet but he's still very priced to play as he has triple double upside.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,900)

Continues to have to carry the backcourt load for ASV while Nando sits and they don't really have any other options. Heavy minutes and usage should be expected each night .

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($11,200)

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($10,200)

Tamir Blatt, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($8,500)

We're still waiting on the status of Baldwin but if he plays I'll take him over the over-priced brown. If Baldwin isn't ready to go ill then be much more inclined to pay the 11k Tag for Usage hog Brown. Also if Baldwin is unable to go I think Blatt has one of the better floors on the entire slate.

Valuable Values

Sterling Brown, ALBA Berlin ($8,300)

Look I know playing guys for BER isn't fun. Their rotations are very bad and they simply don't run their best players heavy minutes but Brown is one of the highest usage guys and whenever the minutes fall right he can pop for 30 DK PTS.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,100)

Thought we'd get a spot start here for Thomas WALKUP but it appears WALKUP is good to go. I still like GOSS as he's really shown the ability to run the second unit and also close some games .

Matt Thomas, ALBA Berlin ($6,300)

Knock down shooter for BER doesn't offer much besides scoring so you need the shots to fall.

Shabazz Napier, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($6,900)

Billy Baron, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($5,000)

FINALLY Shabazz is back in Milan and eligible to play his first EL game with them of the season and the timing couldn't be more perfect. If he starts it's really hard to not go heavy on him as they need him badly. if you absolutely can't get up to him I think it's been another week for Baron to get healthy and Shabazz running offense could really help him find some open spots on floor to get hot from behind the arc which is what he does best.

Shaquielle McKissic, Olympiacos Piraeus ($5,000)

All of the OLY bench minutes are random and go by the hot hand but Mckissic can rack up FPTS very quickly .

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,200)

Priced back down to a very reasonable range. He'll start for OLY and chuck 3s and has shown great upside this season.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus ($9,800)

One of the sweetest Jumpers in the league and starting to be one of the few secure guys minutes wise in this OLY rotation. With the limited spend ups today besides James he's very live .

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($10,000)

I never love paying 10k for him because the ceiling is not great but today choices are limited so you might find yourself falling here just for the secure minutes alone which is just fine.

Nicolo Melli, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($10,400)

Yet another guy that I'm just not too comfortable paying this much for due to questionable ceiling . His usage has been awesome as he does his best to carry this Milan team and honestly maybe the floor game is enough for you here.

Joffrey Lauvergne, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,100)

Priced back down to a very reasonable price and now gets to face a team giving up some of the most points this season in PAR. He's very versatile and can get his pts from the PF spot or C spot .

Valuable Values

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,300)

Motley is a energizer bunny for them but it's Clear Papagiannis is the much better FAntasy player and sometimes better real life player when they need his offensive output. He will most likely come off the bench which is just fine.

Bruno Caboclo, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($8,400)

Frank Kaminsky, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($6,600)

This is simply a DVP spot as ASV has been so so so horrendous on the interior. We might get a couple front court guys back for PAR making it murky but I'll just go with the two I think are more talented.

Mike Scott, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($6,800)

Although diff positions it's really surprising Scott hasn't truly taken advantage of the usage left behind by no Nando de Colo in that second unit for them. He's still cheap to keep taking shots though, esp vs. team giving up as many pts as PAR.

