DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 25 - Friday

Slate Overview

It's the end of another great double-game week, and there is just one Round to go before the EuroLeague break. Before we reach that, though, we could have a low-scoring slate to finish off Round 25. As we saw with these sets of clubs earlier in the week, you could afford a bust in your lineup and still push for a contest win. That's just the nature of how pricing is and the state of these teams, so don't think you're toast immediately if one of your players only returns 2x value. Since we've already confirmed Daniel Oturu will be out for Efes, the only other big injury news pending is the status of Nigel Hayes-Davis, who would throw a wrench in Fenerbahce's rotation if he returns. Good luck, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($11,800)

It was just another day at the office for James in Round 24, as he surpassed 3x value yet again. He's priced too efficiently now, so if you can fit him in your lineups that's fine, but I don't think he's a must-play at the moment.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,600)

Will Clyburn returned to the starting lineup last time out and looked to be at full speed, and as anticipated, that put a damper on Larkin. For some reason Larkin has stopped playing 30 minutes per night, but that could change Friday with a new coach at the helm. Larkin makes for a solid GPP option due to his drop in DraftKings price.

Nicolas Laprovittola, FC Barcelona ($8,700)

We saw a very efficient game from Laprovittola in Round 24, and the minutes could have been in the mid-20s had Barcelona not run away on the scoreboard. As always, Laprovittola is volatile, but at this rate he is still worth taking a chance with.

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($11,100)

He's priced the highest I've seen him in a couple years, but with the way he's shooting the ball you might as well stay on the train.

Marco Belinelli, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($8,900)

He made just one of 10 shots last time out and lost minutes with Virtus getting run out of the gym, but I think this could be a spot where he gets around 28-to-30 DraftKings points, which is more than enough.

James Nunnally, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($8,800)

This is another player who can get us around 26-to-28 DraftKings points. We'll take it and move on.

Valuable Values

Jordan Loyd, AS Monaco ($7,300)

He played only 16 minutes in the last Round due to foul trouble and some turnovers. He still managed to get up 10 shots in that period, though. I know he's scoring-dependent, but he's in play on this slate, and he's someone who can get us to 20.0 DraftKings points with the upside for a little more.

Rodrigue Beaubois, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,500)

This is a risky, risky play, but the price is affordable for a guy who can get 30.0 DraftKings points regardless of his surroundings. When Beaubois gets hot his teammates feed off him and he isn't afraid to get up shots. He needs to see the first couple attempts go in, though.

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($6,400)

Maodo Lo, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($6,200)

These are two wild card guards who can play anywhere from 10-to-25 minutes, and both can get 25.0 DraftKings points in the right scenario. Avramovic was helped out by P.J. Dozier's foul trouble in Round 24, and Lo is starting to get his legs back under him following an extended absence.

Edmond Sumner, Zalgiris Kaunas ($5,700)

Dovydas Giedraitis, Zalgiris Kaunas ($4,500)

Tomas Dimsa, Zalgiris Kaunas ($5,500)

Alright, here's my thinking here: Keenan Evans will have to endure Jerian Grant's vaunted defense and face-guarding, so another ball handler or guard will have to step up for Zalgiris. I haven't been able to peg the backcourt rotation for Zalgiris all that well, so my advice would be to trust whoever starts most.

Luca Vildoza, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($5,300)

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($4,700)

The two bench guards for Panathinaikos will have to combine for 30-to-35 minutes with Kostas Sloukas still out. Both need to knock down shots, but I don't mind throwing darts here.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Will Clyburn, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($8,800)

I'm pretty sure everyone will be running to get Clyburn here for multiple reasons. He returned to the starting lineup last game and played awesome. Fantasy players will look at his game log and see he went off against Milan in Round 9. And last but not least, there aren't many forwards to spend up on. I agree with all those reasons but I do have my doubts. Milan is very strong defensively, he has a very low floor, and with the coaching change we never know what could happen. I will attempt to match the field on Clyburn, which will likely be a rostership percentage of anywhere from 35-to-45 percent.

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($8,700)

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($8,600)

This is me assuming Mirotic reclaims his starting spot after looking just fine in his Round 24 return. If that is the case I love fitting one of these guys in my lineups despite their low floors. I think one could really pop for 30.0 DraftKings points or more.

Jan Vesely, FC Barcelona ($9,200)

Willy Hernangomez, FC Barcelona ($8,300)

Once again the duo went off, and it feels like almost every slate one or the other is hitting value. If you choose the right one you're sitting real nice. They get another good matchup here, as Joel Bolomboy tendsn to chase blocks and leave his man free under the basket.

Johnathan Motley, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($8,400)

Despite Hayes-Davis being a forward and Motley a center, I think I'll only want interest in Motley if the former remains out. Hayes-Davis just crashes the glass and seems to negatively correlate with Fenerbahce's centers.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($10,200)

Kevin Punter, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($10,000)

Shengelia is returning from injury and only in play if he starts. Punter at this rate is always tough for me, but I'm listing these guys together because I feel like both will get looked over at their price points, and both could return 3x value in this game environment.

Valuable Values

Tibor Pleiss, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,800)

Tyrique Jones, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($6,200)

The injury to Oturu leaves these two guys to man the center spot Friday. The matchup is not the most fun, as Milan has some elite front court defenders in Nicolo Melli and Kyle Hines, but the price is right for these guys, and if one fouls other could play 28-to-30 minutes .

Bruno Caboclo, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($7,700)

Frank Kaminsky, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($6,500)

Kaminsky came off the bench and got hot in the last Round, which led to some extended run. I think we kind of see that again with whoever is doing work and avoiding fouls. Alen Smailagic throws a wrench in things sometimes, but as long as he stays below 10 minutes I think one of these two can hit 3x.

Rolands Smits, Zalgiris Kaunas ($7,800)

Brady Manek, Zalgiris Kaunas ($7,200)

I have interest in whichever of these two starts. As mentioned previously, someone will have to step up with Evans squaring off against Grant, and these two have the scoring ability to do so.

Amine Noua, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($5,900)

Noua is a great play if Hayes-Davis is forced to miss another Round.

Juancho Hernangomez, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($5,000)

Perhaps Hernangomez can start to build off a solid game. It would be huge for Panathinaikos if he continues resembling his former self.

Kevarrius Hayes, Zalgiris Kaunas ($5,100)

If Laurynas Birutis gets in foul trouble Hayes could see 20 minutes or more.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco ($5,300)

Fenerbahce plays a pretty big lineup, so I think Blossomgame gets the start and plays at least 20 minutes.

