DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 32 - Thursday

Slate Overview

This will be a slate with a lot of great GPP plays, but no one that's glaringly mispriced and is worth locking as of now. This is due mostly to the lack of injuries, as most of these teams are either fighting for that last playoff spot or better seeding in the Playoffs. Due to those scenarios as well as this not being a double-game week I'm expecting to see normal rotations for the stars and hoping I'm correct. The Baskonia vs. Efes game features a total around 172.0, which is around 10 points higher than the number on any other game, so I would be reluctant to fade that contest. Good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($11,700)

It's never going to change. When Monaco is on the slate, the decisions start with whether or not to go with James. He has really been off for a few Rounds with the jump shot, but he continues to return value. He's now priced back up to near $12,000, which is tough to get to, but when you factor in this being the worst defense by position and best pace game he's been in for awhile we might just have to make it work.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,300)

His floor games are not fun at all since he lacks elite scoring ability, and at over $10,000 I normally want my guys to do a lot of things but mostly score the basketball. However, with Miller-McIntyre you fall into these games where he messes with a triple-double and you have to have him to win that day. Although he truly giveth and taketh I think in a big matchup with playoff implications and a fast pace he will be a solid GPP play.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,400)

I wish I knew where his minutes went his last time out. My assumption is they didn't want to push him against ALBA, and although the game was closer it was an easier decision since he was shooting poorly anyway. If you believe Larkin's minutes get pushed back into the high-20s or 30s in a crucial game then you will want to rotate him in some of your builds for the upside at what will be lower ownership by his standards.

Nando de Colo, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,200)

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,700)

A lot of these high-usage guards do not have great matchups Thursday, but luckily the game environments are appetizing for fantasy points and I think guys like these individuals as well as Larkin and Miller-McIntyre can overcome them with their ability to stuff the stat sheet.

Valuable Values

Tomas Satoransky, FC Barcelona ($8,300)

Ricky Rubio, FC Barcelona ($6,600)

BAR has a true LOG jam at guard on their hands since the Rubio addition as well as the emergence of young guy Brizuela but thankfully for us they haven't been opposed to running some 3 guard lineups which have really kept all the minute's respectable. I'm listing these two specifically because I trust their roles the most at their current prices . Bayern has given up the 6th most FPTS to Guards in the last 10 games .

Darius Thompson, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($8,000)

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($8,400)

Rodrigue Beaubois, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,400)

I wish I could tell you which way I'm leaning as far as the 2 Guard role goes for EFES but this season and seasons past there is no rhythm or reason to it . All have great GPP upside at low ownership and terrifying floors . If running multiple lineups I think taking some shots makes sense due to how up and down this one should be .

Jordan Loyd, AS Monaco ($6,100)

Matthew Strazel, AS Monaco ($5,100)

The two have taken turns being in and out of the lineup and when one is out the other has got the starting nod. So if you're playing this situation it makes sense to use Loyd and then make the adjustments down to Strazel if he's the one in the starting role .

Stefano Tonut, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($5,400)

Continues to start and is sub 5.5k he is a microwave scorer but in the starting role seeing 20+ minutes he at least provides some type of floor for you.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($10,700)

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($10,000)

This is not the most appealing game environment for a 10k player but for a team fighting to stay inside the playoff line they're going to lean on their studs for big minutes and usage so most of my teams tomorrow will have one or the other despite both coming off sub 30 FPT games .

Will Clyburn, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,100)

Another EFES player that was affected by the very random and unexpected rotation last week in what was a tight back and forth battle with Berlin. If EFES was out of the playoffs I would understand but they're still alive to make it and for them to not play some of the best players' high 20s minutes was perplexing . BKN would let me get to the basket against them so if Clyburn is motivated they surely will not be stopping him from doing as such.

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich ($9,700)

The big thing with Ibaka here is I want to confirm that Devin Booker is unavailable. We saw him get past mid 20s minutes due to this circumstance last week and that's where I'll commit to near 10k Ibaka rather than his low 20s minutes where he has to be ultra efficient. Also surprised to see BAR gives up the 4th most FPTS to opposing Cs in the last 10 games .

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($9,900)

True wild card as always but like I've said all columns this game environment could be true back and forth and those types of games Moneke can truly pop in despite not seeing high 20s minutes with everyone back .

Valuable Values

Frank Kaminsky, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($8,200)

We have to make sure Zach LeDay is unavailable to truly trust the minutes on him and C but I really like Kaminsky here if he misses . Kaminsky's ability to stretch Fall out onto the perimeter was key in their first matchup where he was really lighting them up. Unfortunately Kaminsky was limited to 16 min due to severe foul trouble .

Vladimir Lucic, FC Bayern Munich ($7,200)

His FPPM number may make you queasy but if Booker is out again it's far fetched to find someone playing up to 30 minutes for the cheap price of 7.2k.

Nikola Kalinic, FC Barcelona ($7,300)

Feels like a very cashy play but sometimes having a couple of those is okay. I'm curious to see how BAR chooses to match up with BAY here and vice versa because how both teams choose to do will dictate if Kalinic plays 28-32 minutes or 22-25 minutes.

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($5,200)

Starting and playing 12-17 minutes every game as the PF Vs a team that gets torched inside he's only 5.2k and there's certainly been worse plays .

Donatas Motiejunas, AS Monaco ($6,400)

Donta Hall, AS Monaco ($6,200)

The two big men for Monaco are very cheap here and thankfully Monaco has mostly gone back to cutting other C Jaiteh out of the rotation . Motiejunas will start and always has a respectable floor . Hall is one of the most entertaining , electric players in the league who will immediately have an impact on the game whether defensively or rim rocking as soon as he checks in. I'm really hoping they continue to give him 20ish minutes because if they do I truly believe he can pop off for 5-6 x this price especially in such a soft interior matchup.

Kostas Papanikolaou, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,800)

With Filip Petrusev being out it opens up more minutes in the front court to secure papa sees high 20s minutes and at sub 8k he's a very solid last piece .

Kevarrius Hayes, Zalgiris Kaunas ($6,900)

Laurynas Birutis, Zalgiris Kaunas ($7,100)

Ending with the two big for ZAL who actually have the best DVP matchup as AXM lacks a true big that likes to bang down low . Voigtmann likes the perimeter and Kyle Hines is 6"7 49 years old . They should see a similar split in minutes unless one gets foul trouble or one is playing fantastic . Birtutis generally gets the first crack at it.

