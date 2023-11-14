DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 8 - Tuesday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

My favorite type of weeks are EuroLeague double-game weeks. Every few Rounds we are lucky enough to get two games in the same week, which allows us to play four slates and reach the weekend sooner. There are plenty of studs from us to choose from Tuesday, and in regards to injury news, we will be keeping an eye on Valencia's Chris Jones and the entire Fenerbahce roster, although unfortunately they play the last game of the day.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($11,300)

It's hard not to put him here. The guy is just incredible and it doesn't matter that he plays nearly five minutes fewer than all the other studs because he's a fantasy-point-per-minute legend and gets a solid matchup. Real Madrid is liable to take it easy during double weeks even when they get a slight lead, so he needs to remain very efficient.

Mike James, AS Monaco ($11,000)

I called it last week on the short slate even though it kind of felt like we had to include him, but with Kemba Walker, Jordan Loyd and Elie Okobo all seeing action in Round 7, James took a bit of a dip. With Alpha Diallo also on top of his game, the fact of the matter is James simply doesn't have to do quite as much. Still, he can drop 40.0 DraftKings points before you turn your head, and Efes is not all that stout defensively.

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($11,400)

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($9,200)

Baldwin made his season debut last week, and when these two are in the same backcourt it's a thing of beauty. Dating back to last season it just always seems one of these two is going to get there for you, and although it's a tough matchup one of them won't have to deal with Thomas Walkup. I'd prefer to wait on Brown until he comes down in price, but he could be optimal Tuesday at rostership below 15 percent.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,500)

Okay, stop booing me. I know he's been letting us down, but I'm a big fan of guys coming off a couple poor outing. It's been profitable for me, and I could see him and James playing dueling pianos in Round 8.

Valuable Values

Nemanja Nedovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($11,300)

Nedovic got there for us last week, and I still love his chances with Adam Hanga unavailable. Nedovic is a volatile microwave scorer, so even at this price he could let us down. However, there is not much in terms of safe value Tuesday.

Maodo Lo, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($6,600)

The floor is not great, but this team so desperately needs something from the guard position. I will say that if Kevin Pangos surprisingly plays I would lean toward him, as his name has been in the news a lot lately due to a recent benching and some comments from head coach Ettore Messina. I love nothing more than a motivated player even if times have been tough.

Jordan Loyd, AS Monaco ($7,200)

He got significant usage his last time out, and it helps that Walker is nowhere near himself right now. I'm pretty sure the backcourt usage for Monaco will change a lot and be frustrating, but there's upside at this price.

Yam Madar, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,400)

Stefan Jovic, Valencia Basket ($6,000)

Although they aren't on the same team these two are players who could benefit if the injury news falls right. Should Nick Calathes and Marko Guduric sit again Madar will be in play, and if Jones sits for Valencia, Jovic -- as well as teammate Xabi Lopez-Arostegui -- should take on more playmaking duties.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($11,200)

He was on his way toward decimating the slate in Round 7 until a blowout called off the dogs. The matchup isn't easy, but I think he's opponent-proof with how talented he is, how many minutes he is seeing and also his field goal attempt and rebound rates .

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($10,700)

Shengelia has had a couple less-than-stellar games, but his price has decreased and fellow big man Jordan Mickey will be unavailable. Virtus does not have another established center outside of Bryant Dunston, so I'm bumping up the rebound rate for Shengelia, and a floor of around 32-to-33 minutes in a competitive game is rare territory in the EuroLeague.

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco ($9,900)

Diallo is playing at such a high level right now. He can return value in so many ways and Efes can be beaten at the small forward spot with Will Clyburn putting a lot of his effort on the offensive end.

Luka Mitrovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($8,700)

For two seasons I've wondered how good he could be playing a consistent 25-to-30 minutes, and I think we have our answer. His price is reasonable and I'm a fan of attacking Fenerbahce at the big man spots.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,400)

I'd temper expectations on him remaining hot from long range, but he's pretty affordable and has 40-minute upside, which is unheard of in this league.

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($9,300)

A nearly $1,000 drop in price here, all because of an 0-for-7 showing in Round 7 and a lack of minutes in Milan's easy win. I prefer him as a last piece if mass-entering the GPP.

Valuable Values

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,600)

Fall just isn't priced like he should be, and with Nikola Milutinov out, Fall is going to get as many minutes as he can handle. His improved passing is massive for his team because he can do his best impression in the Sasha Vezenkov role and facilitate offense from the elbow. Nothing is a lock in the EuroLeague, but this feels about as close as you can come.

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,700)

Johnathan Motley, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,600)

Last week I mentioned I love attacked Red Star's bigs, and we saw Willy Hernangomez go off with minimal rostership. These two now find themselves in the same spot. It's hard to pin down which one to take but both have the potential to return 3.5-to-4x value in this matchup.

Tyrique Jones, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($6,200)

I was on Jones last week and he did well, but I still don't think we've seen his ceiling. He's going to be volatile and there could be some rough nights, but when he really breaks out he is going to drop 30.0 DraftKings points and separate you from the field.

Bryant Dunston, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($6,800)

He is not the most gifted offensively, but he's going to be asked to log quite a few minutes with Mickey out, and he put up 30.5 DraftKings points two Rounds ago.

Nate Sestina, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($4,300)

He's starting and checks in very cheap if you need a punt. Teammate Tarik Biberovic also gets some consideration, although both are primarily spot-up shooters.

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid ($7,400)

This is a bit of a dart because the minutes and output aren't great. Still, he was First Team All-EuroLeague last season, and if he finds a matchup he likes he will attack it all game and Real Madrid will feed him.

