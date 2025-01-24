This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Jan. 24

PICKS TO CLICK

Melvin Ajinca Over 7.5 Points (-110 bet365)

This is one we can be patient with, because I don't see the line moving. With this prop I want to wait and see the status of both Nando de Colo and Paris Lee, and if one or both are out I will be going in. Ajinca has come on of late, reaching double digits in each of the last two Rounds and four of the last seven. The usage opened by even one of the two guards being absent could open up the usage for Ajinca to continue on his upward trajectory.

Nigel Williams-Goss Under 7.5 Points (-122 FanDuel)

Shaquielle McKissic Under 10.5 Points (-120 FanDuel)

Williams-Goss has been very good to us, but it looks like Olympiacos will be back at full strength, and he always looks to facilitate first. Mix that in with a drop in minutes and it's a good recipe for an under. As for McKissic, I like the Williams-Goss prop more, but he finds himself in a similar boat. With everyone available it will be tough for him to get the minutes he received last week.

Arturs Zagars 8+ Points (+125 DraftKings)

Arturs Zagars 10+ Points (+255 DraftKings)

I told myself last week I was done wagering on Fenerbahce players given how frustrating their rotation is, but I just just love this guy's game. I like going with a half unit on the first number, and if we can confirm he stays in the starting lineup I like another half on the other.

Will McDowell-White Over 5.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

Martin Hermannsson will be out, which takes away a ball-dominant guard for ALBA. Matteo Spagolo -- if healthy -- figures to slide into Hermannsson's role, but McDowell-White should still get the usage he had in the last three Rounds, and he topped this number in all three.

