EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 24 - Thursday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Jan. 30

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:30 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Chimezie Metu 15+ Points (+180 DraftKings)

Chimezie Metu Over 17.5 Points+Rebounds (-140 bet365)

I've expressed my frustration with Barcelona refusing to give Metu the majority of the minutes at the center spot, but the tides started to turn last week, and I think against a Baskonia team that closes with a stretch five -- and with Jan Vesely unavailable -- Metu should see more minutes at that position, rather than just the backup power forwawrd minutes behind Jabari Parker. The extra playing time will allow him to attack the glass more and really pose a mismatch for the opposing bigs.

Luka Samanic Over 8.5 Points (-116 FanDuel)

Luka Samanic Over 3.5 Rebounds (-115 FanDuel)

I'm trying to be early on this one, as I believe he's a top-15 talent in the EuroLeague. He now has five EuroLeague appearances under his belt, and I think it's time for the minutes to increase. He has delivered in limited time, and I really like the matchup with Barcelona down its top interior defender in Vesely.

Wenyen Gabriel Over 7.5 Points (-130 FanDuel)

Wenyen Gabriel Over 6.5 Rebounds (-135 FanDuel)

Panathinaikos may possess the top group of centers in Europe, but with Mathias Lessort and Omer Yurtseven sidelined, Gabriel is getting a chance to shine. He made his first start with Panathinaikos in Round 23 and racked up 15 points and eight rebounds while playing a whopping 35 minutes.

