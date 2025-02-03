Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 25 - Tuesday

EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 25 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on February 3, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 4

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 1:00 PM ET Monday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Darius Thompson 5+ Assists (+125 DraftKings)

Darius Thompson 6+ Assists (+250 DraftKings)

With Efes playing the first game on Tuesday's schedule we have the luxury of waiting to see if Shane Larkin will be available, but I went ahead and sprinkled a little bit in anticipation. If Larkin sits, Thompson should have plenty of opportunities to pile up assists while facilitating the offense alongside Elijah Bryant and PJ Dozier.

Joffrey Lauvergne 12+ Points (+115 DraftKings)

Lauvergne's playing time is on the upswing following an extended absence, and I think this is a prime spot for him to get at least 20 minutes. As an elite low post scorer, he could cause fits for Red Star on the interior.

Zach LeDay 6+ Rebounds (-115 DraftKings)

With Nikola Mirotic still out, LeDay should continue seeing maximum minutes, and he will have plenty of opportunities to crash the glass while Freddie Gillespie and the other bigs take care of boxing out. I see the potential to utilize the latter strategy and get this up to the eight-rebound mark.

Oscar da Silva 8+ Points (-125 DraftKings)

Oscar da Silva 10+ Points (+170 DraftKings)

With Devin Booker unavailable, da Silva should get the lion's share of the opportunities at the power forward position. Booker has been an offensive machine from that spot this season, and da Silva is plenty talented to fill in. He has flourished in the past when the minutes are there.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 24 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 24 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 24 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 24 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 24 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 24 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 24
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 24
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 24 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 24 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 23 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 23 - Friday