EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 25 - Tuesday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 4

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 1:00 PM ET Monday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Darius Thompson 5+ Assists (+125 DraftKings)

Darius Thompson 6+ Assists (+250 DraftKings)

With Efes playing the first game on Tuesday's schedule we have the luxury of waiting to see if Shane Larkin will be available, but I went ahead and sprinkled a little bit in anticipation. If Larkin sits, Thompson should have plenty of opportunities to pile up assists while facilitating the offense alongside Elijah Bryant and PJ Dozier.

Joffrey Lauvergne 12+ Points (+115 DraftKings)

Lauvergne's playing time is on the upswing following an extended absence, and I think this is a prime spot for him to get at least 20 minutes. As an elite low post scorer, he could cause fits for Red Star on the interior.

Zach LeDay 6+ Rebounds (-115 DraftKings)

With Nikola Mirotic still out, LeDay should continue seeing maximum minutes, and he will have plenty of opportunities to crash the glass while Freddie Gillespie and the other bigs take care of boxing out. I see the potential to utilize the latter strategy and get this up to the eight-rebound mark.

Oscar da Silva 8+ Points (-125 DraftKings)

Oscar da Silva 10+ Points (+170 DraftKings)

With Devin Booker unavailable, da Silva should get the lion's share of the opportunities at the power forward position. Booker has been an offensive machine from that spot this season, and da Silva is plenty talented to fill in. He has flourished in the past when the minutes are there.

