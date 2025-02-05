Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 25 - Wednesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on February 5, 2025 1:31PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Virtus Bologna's Justin Holiday will suit up for Round 25.

Monaco's Elie Okobo and Vitto Brown will not play Wednesday.

Baskonia's Luka Samanic and Nikos Rogkavopoulos will be available for Round 25.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at AS Monaco

Status Check

BKN

ASM

Luka Samanic

Elie Okobo

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Jordan Loyd

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -7.5
Total: 168.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Paris Basketball

Status Check

OLY

PBB

Keenan Evans

None

Thomas Walkup

 

Moustapha Fall

 

Luca Vildoza

 

Moses Wright

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -3.5
Total: 173.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

PAR

VIR

Frank Ntilikina

Will Clyburn

Vanja Marinkovic

Ante Zizic

Arijan Lakic

Justin Holiday

Mitar Bosnjakovic

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -3.5
Total: 163.0

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at FC Barcelona

Status Check

MTA

BAR

Jaylen Hoard

Jan Vesely

 

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Justin Anderson

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -10.5
Total: 175.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
