EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 25 - Wednesday

Virtus Bologna's Justin Holiday will suit up for Round 25.
Monaco's Elie Okobo and Vitto Brown will not play Wednesday.
Baskonia's Luka Samanic and Nikos Rogkavopoulos will be available for Round 25.
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at AS Monaco
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -7.5
Total: 168.5
Olympiacos Piraeus at Paris Basketball
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -3.5
Total: 173.5
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Virtus Segafredo Bologna
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -3.5
Total: 163.0
Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at FC Barcelona
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -10.5
Total: 175.5
