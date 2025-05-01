EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 4

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Let's take a look at who we can target for Playoffs Game 4. With only a few games in this round, the player pool is very limited — so apologies in advance if some names sound familiar from recent rounds. When choices are scarce, the value is in getting the most from role players and finding smart pivots.

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (16.8 credits)

In this series, James is averaging 30 MPG, 15.7 PPG, with 47/48/71% shooting splits, plus 2.0 RPG, 7.3 APG, and 19.0 PIR. The only red flag is Game 2, where he had a quiet scoring night — but even then he still salvaged his fantasy value with 6 assists and 6 fouls drawn.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (15.0 credits)

Larkin has played 30+ minutes in all three games vs. Panathinaikos. Even on an off shooting night, he contributes across categories — scoring, assists, steals, rebounds, and fouls drawn. His floor is solid, and his ceiling is elite.

Matthew Strazel, AS Monaco (8.2 credits)

A good mid-price option at under 9 credits. His PIR in this series so far: 21, 11, and 4. Monaco's guard rotation is deep, which can affect his consistency, but his upside is worth a look for budget-conscious builds.

Sergio Llull, Real Madrid (5.0 credits)

Llull continues to log around 20 minutes per game in Playoffs in his 18th EuroLeague season, which is impressive. In Game 3, he posted 6 PIR with 7 shot attempts, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 fouls drawn. He's a veteran who can contribute in many ways at a low price.

Forward

Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiacos Piraeus (22.3 credits)

Vezenkov is the alpha among alphas. In this series vs. Real Madrid, he's averaging 22.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 2.0 APG. He's a premium must-have.

Joel Parra, FC Barcelona (7.1 credits)

One of the top budget options in the forward slot. Parra is a strong rebounder, can hit from deep, and sees 20+ minutes regularly. His role is reliable, even if the scoring varies.

Alberto Abalde, Real Madrid (6.8 credits)

Abalde continues to see a consistent role in the playoffs. His PIR in the series vs. Olympiacos: 6, 5, and 15. He contributes with scoring, rebounding, and playmaking, and offers sneaky value in the lower price tier.

Center

Daniel Theis, AS Monaco (13.0 credits)

Theis posted a strong Game 1, a quiet Game 2, and an average Game 3 (9 PIR, 5 fouls). Still, his versatility makes him a considerable center option: he can shoot from deep, rebound, block shots, and draw fouls. High floor, decent upside.

Willy Hernangomez, FC Barcelona (10.9 credits)

Hernangomez played a season-high 28 minutes in Game 3, logging a double-double, grabbing 7 offensive rebounds, and drawing 5 fouls. He helped Barca secure the win — and if Coach Penarroya sticks with that rotation, he could be a key value pick again.

Head Coach

Luca Banchi, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (7.9 credits)

Efes plays at home against the reigning champions. They lost Game 3, but their 12–6 home record this season gives them a fighting chance. Panathinaikos is just 9–9 away. A risky pick, but honestly, every coach pick this round carries some risk.

Drop Candidates

Gabriel Deck, Real Madrid (8.7 credits)

Real's rotation is tough to trust, and Deck's stats reflect that. He's averaging just 2.3 FG attempts per game in this series, with minutes ranging from 10 to 23. Too risky to rely on right now.

