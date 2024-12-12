EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 15

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

The EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge chugs along, and some notable absences in Round 15 will open up some opportunities for fantasy players to capitalize on. We strongly suggest focusing on the players listed below at the forward spot, as they should lead you down the path to success in the latest turn.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Without further ado...

Guard

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich (12.8 credits)

A true MVP candidate at this point, Edwards is coming off an excellent double-game week in which he produced 20 and 27 points as well as 21 and 25 PIR. He is primed to maintain the momentum in Round 15, as he and Bayern play at home against Maccabi in what should be a high-scoring contest. His prospects could improve even further if backcourt mate Shabazz Napier is unable to play due to injury. We will see what happens at the end of the season, but don't be surprised if Edwards winds up claiming the MVP award for the lastest Round.

Kevin Punter, FC Barcelona (13.9 credits)

Punter has slowed some, averaging only 10.2 PIR over the last five Rounds, with his only statement performance coming in El Clasico. However, Barcelona will next face Milan -- Punter's former club -- and then Fenerbahce, and he is a player who tends to raise his game when needed. While Punter has declined a bit in the counting stats, his minutes are up, as he has spent at least 30 minutes on the court in three straight appearances.

Wade Baldwin IV, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (12.5 credits)

Baldwin has not been playing at the level that earned him Second Team All-EuroLeague honors the last two seasons, and he missed a chunk of time in November with a hamstring injury. He is back in the fold now, but since his return Fenerbahce has dropped two of three EuroLeague contests, and the chemistry between he and Nigel Hayes-Davis has frequently been questioned. An away win over Real Madrid, though, seems to have gotten things back on track. Now, Baldwin will have opportunity on his side, as Arturs Zagars will miss Round 15. Skylar Mays is almost entirely out of the rotation, so Fenerbahce may lean only on two guards. Thursday. As such, this could be a "showcase game" for Baldwin -- and also Marko Guduric.

Forward

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (16.0 credits)

Moneke enters Round 15 on a roll. Despite the loss to Bayern in Round 14, Moneke scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and he followed that up with 24 points and eight rebounds in a domestic contest. This time around, he and Baskonia will square off against Virtus Bologna and Tornike Shengelia, who once starred for the club Moneke suits up for. Moneke is tough to contain right now, and it should be another productive evening for the big man.

Gabriel Deck, Real Madrid (11.3 credits)

This is the first time this season that we're going with Deck as the top option for his club. Deck's numbers have slipped a bit recently, but he had his most productive EuroLeague appearance of the season in Round 13, and he dropped 24 points -- on 10-of-14 shooting -- in Real Madrid's last domestic game.

Tyson Ward, Paris Basketball (11.0 credits)

T.J. Shorts rightfully gets the bulk of the attention for Paris, but Ward is the club's X factor, and during the just-completed double-game week he had two strong showings. Ward may not be the star of his team, but his consistency and athleticism have him spending more than 26 minutes per game on the court.

Luka Mitrovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (8.9 credits)

In recent weeks Red Star's top producer has been Filip Petrusev, but due to the terms of the loan agreement with Olympiacos he will not available for Round 15. Therefore, the spotlight shifts to Mitrovic. It has been a down season for Mitrovic, but he put up 25 PIR in Round 14, and with Red Star down Joel Bolomboy and likely John Brown for Friday's contest, Mitrovic looks like one of the top trade candidates for this Round.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco (7.7 credits)

Blossomgame is starting to make some noise, recording his two highest point totals of the season over the last four Rounds and putting up a season-high 16 PIR his last time out. He could be heard from even more in the short term, as Alpha Diallo -- a standout since the arrival of head coach Vassilis Spanoulis -- will miss several weeks with an injury. Monaco is about to get a couple key players back, but Blossomgame could still see more minutes during Diallo's absence, and he checks in at a favorable rate.

Center

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus (14.5 credits)

Milutinov did not do much during the last double-game week, with PIRs of only 9 and 10. However, both Moustapha Fall and Moses Wright will miss Round 15, and Nathan Mensah probably will not be ready, so Milutinov could have the center spot all to himself. Red Star will also be shorthanded in the frontcourt, so don't be surprised to see a big night out of Milutinov in his home country.

David McCormack, ALBA Berlin (8.4 credits)

McCormack has made an instant impact for ALBA, producing 24 and 15 PIR in the two EuroLeague games in which he has filled a significant role. Team and player will face a streaking Partizan club in Round 15, and it looks like it will be a clash of titans between McCormack and opposing big man Tyrique Jones.

Head Coach

Gordon Herbert, FC Bayern Munich (6.4 credits)

Bayern is unbeaten in eight EuroLeague home games, and they have achieved this while playing teams like Real Madrid, Olympiacos and Barcelona. They are clear favorites Thursday against Maccabi, which is just 4-10 on the season and 1-6 in road games.

Zeljko Obradovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (6.4 credits)

A four-game win streak, which includes wins over rival Red Star, Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, has put Partizan back in the thick of the playoff race. They will next face ALBA on the road and ASVEL at home, which presents a prime opportunity to even their record at 8-8, and also gives fantasy players a prime opportunity to lock in an affordable option at the head coach spot.

Drop Candidates

Rolands Smits, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (7.7 credits)

If we were talking about this transfer over the summer, we probably would have had positive things to say, but Smits just hasn't been able to find his groove with Efes. His performance has been below expectations, he is averaging just 16 minutes per game in EuroLeague play, and he has regularly played second fiddle behind Ercan Osmani.

Neal Sako, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (9.4 credits)

Sako started as hot as anyone, but since picking up an injury in Round 9, he has not produced more than 10 PIR, and he is ceding significant minutes to the likes of Joffrey Lauvergne and Mbaye Ndiaye.

Fitting in some wagers for Round 15? Preview the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes!