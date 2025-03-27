This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Here comes the second leg of the last double-game week of the season!

The race for playoff spots is absolutely on fire, and as we enter the last three Rounds predicting matchups is nearly impossible. That's exactly why we are in a situation where teams fighting for home-court advantage have no choice but to win -- there's not yet room to strategize postseason matchups.

Round 31 provided no shortage of thrills, and as the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge winds down, those are sure to continue.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Let's do this!

Guard

Errick McCollum, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (13.1 credits)

It's time for a long-overdue appreciation post. At 38 years old, McCollum is truly aging like a fine wine. His ability to score without hesitation in the crucial moments his team needs him, along with being his team's highest PIR producer in the last two games, speaks volumes. Despite Fenerbahce's loss in Monaco, his duel with the next player on this list was widely praised. What makes his performance even more impressive is that head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius has been using him sparingly. McCollum is averaging just 18 minutes per game in EuroLeague play, yet he still delivers an outstanding 15.0 PIR. There's no doubt he has the ability to maintain this excellent form against Baskonia.

Mike James, AS Monaco (16.7 credits)

James has completely taken control by scoring 26, 29, and 22 points from Round 29 onward. With Monaco fighting for home-court advantage, this is exactly when the team's superstar needs to step up -- and so far he has done just that. While the upcoming away game against Olympiacos might raise some concerns, Jordan Loyd's status is uncertain, and that means Monaco might lean heavily on James and Elie Okobo. This could translate into even more minutes and an increased offensive workload for the former.

Ignas Brazdeikis, Zalgiris Kaunas (8.3 credits)

The Lithuanian unicorn might have just seen his season come to an unfortunate end with the heartbreaking loss against Monaco. The game was practically in their hands, but an unusual call on the final possession took it away from them. Putting that aside, since Lonnie Walker IV departed, Brazdeikis has undoubtedly been the player who has elevated his performance the most for Zalgiris. Against Monaco, he posted a 16 PIR which is making him the team's most efficient player. Given his strong momentum in this final stretch of the season, he has the potential to carry that positive energy into the game against ASVEL.

Rodrigue Beaubois, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (8.2 credits)

The experienced guard started his bounceback in Round 29 with an outstanding performance in the first half against Bayern. As a reward, head coach Luca Banchi has significantly increased his minutes during this crucial phase of the season. In the first game of the double-game week, Beaubois made a strong scoring contribution with 18 points in 23 minutes. Looking ahead, he knows what is expected of him in the next game against Maccabi and won't shy away from taking responsibility once again.

Forward

Filip Petrusev, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (12.1 credits)

After being sidelined against Olympiacos due to the agreement between the two clubs, the forward returned against Virtus and immediately made an impact, posting 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. As has been the case for most of the season, he was once again his team's highest PIR producer. Although Red Star has arguably the toughest remaining schedule among teams fighting for a playoff spot, they will play Rounds 32 and 33 at home, where their passionate fans will push them to compete at their best. Petrusev's performance will be vital for his team's success in this decisive stretch.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.5 credits)

Home-court Tarik is in the house. While most people were talking about Nigel Hayes-Davis' buzzer-beater against Paris, Biberovic also deserves credit. Just one possession before, he drained a deep three-pointer to tie the game. His reliability in clutch moments is not his only strength, as he went 4-of-6 from long range throughout the game and once again proved to be one of Fenerbahce's most dependable hands in high-pressure situations. Against Baskonia, Jasikevicius is likely to give him at least 25 minutes, and from that point on it's up to Biberovic to showcase his talent.

Juancho Hernangomez, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (14.8 credits)

The Spanish forward was the spark behind Panathinaikos' incredible 16-0 fourth-quarter run in their tough comeback win against Maccabi. Although head coach Ergin Ataman barely used him in the first quarter, he ended up playing 26 minutes, and more importantly delivered a 27 PIR, which made him the co-star of the victory alongside Kendrick Nunn. Heading into the Paris game, Hernangomez undoubtedly remains one of the most trusted players on his team.

Trevion Williams, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (10.8 credits)

To tell the truth, expectations for him this season were much higher -- many pundits believed he could be Europe's baby Jokic. However, in his rookie EuroLeague season, he has struggled to adapt, particularly due to his lack of foot speed on defense. Let's not forget that last season, while playing for Ulm in the EuroCup, he was the second most valuable player of the competition behind TJ Shorts. Since joining Maccabi from ALBA mid-season, he has slowly started to find his rhythm. In the recent game against Panathinaikos, he had a strong start in first quarter with 6 PIR, but the rest of the game did not go as well. Despite posting 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, he finished with just an 11 PIR. That being said, it's too early to lose hope. His next exhibition is against Efes, a team that has struggled against high-post playmaking big men, which could give Williams a solid opportunity to showcase his skill set.

Center

Daniel Theis, AS Monaco (13.5 credits)

Right now, alongside Walter Tavares, he is undoubtedly one of the best two centers in the EuroLeague. Since joining Monaco, Theis has immediately made his presence felt and has already become an irreplaceable piece in the rotation. At the center position that has been plagued with injuries, Theis has seamlessly filled the gap, ensuring that Monaco never feels the absence of others. Beyond his ability to generate a high PIR, his "invisible contributions" -- such as setting tough and well-timed screens -- make him an invaluable asset to his team. His upcoming matchup against Olympiacos will be a major challenge, as he will face Moustapha Fall, who is one of the largest and most physically dominant players out there. However, it looks tough for anyone to stop Theis right now.

Neal Sako, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (10.4 credits)

Joffrey Lauvergne will likely be sidelined for the rest of the season due to injury. This situation could bring back memories of the early season when Sako impressed everyone with his exceptional newcomer performances. In his most recent game, he played 26 minutes, contributing 9 points and 7 rebounds -- a solid performance especially considering that it came against Olympiacos. Let's not forget how Sasha Vezenkov and Fall have dominated the painted area in previous seasons, making Sako's effort even more respectable. As we approach the final stretch of the season, Sako has the potential to be an underrated fantasy option for many fantasy coaches, given his increased role in ASVEL's rotation.

Head Coach

Saras Jasikevicius, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.9 credits)

Defeating Paris with a buzzer-beater has reignited Fenerbahce fans' hopes of securing the top seed, especially after Olympiacos' back-to-back losses. On the other hand, they will face a Baskonia team that seems to be counting down the days until the season ends. After a disastrous performance in European side of Istanbul, where they suffered a 16-point loss, in addition to this their star player Moneke's form has also become a cause for concern. When evaluating from Fenerbahce's perspective, the Round-33 clash against Barcelona will be a much tougher test, that's why making this Baskonia game the more winnable one. There's no doubt that Coach Saras and his squad will go all out to finish the week as a perfect week, strengthening their push for the top seed.

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (8.5 credits)

Panathinaikos barely survived against Maccabi in a game where they had to fight tooth and nail to steal the victory. Compared to their direct competitors, Pana has a slight advantage -- throughout the season, they have only lost twice at home, and two of their last three games will be in Athens. However, this does not mean things will be easy, as all of their remaining opponents are being in the playoff race. At the first half of the season, Panathinaikos lost to Paris on the road and after that game, Coach Ataman openly admitted that he had "never faced a team like this before," revealing how unfamiliar they were with Paris' Run & Gun style. At this time, they will be much better prepared and with the support of their home crowd, the Greens are clear favorites in this matchup.

Wondering what to do before Round 32? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes!