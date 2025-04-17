EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Play-In Showdown - Round 2

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

This round is a unique one — just 1 game, 2 head coaches, and 27 players to pick from.

For context, let's quickly review the two matchups between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich earlier this season:

Round 1: Bayern shocked everyone with a 97–89 win at home.

January 3: Real Madrid responded with a 88–76 home win.

You could just stack the 8 most expensive players and throw in a few low-tier guys to stay under budget — but maybe that's not the most optimal strategy. Let's break down who's worth it, who isn't, and which lower-tier picks might win you the round.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article

Good luck!

WORTH IT OR NOT?

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid (15.7 credits)

Second most expensive player (behind Campazzo), and I'm nervous about picking him. He played just 15 minutes in the first Play-In game, got 4 personal fouls. Real Madrid's C/PF rotation is crowded with Tavares, Garuba, Ibaka, Fernando, Deck, Hezonja, and maybe Eli N'Diaye (if healthy). Tavares's minutes trend is going down, and it's entirely possible he takes only 5 FG attempts or even less. That said, the center pool is weak, and while I'm uneasy, I'm still picking him — mainly because the alternatives (Booker aside) don't inspire confidence.

Bruno Fernando, Real Madrid (9.3 credits)

DNP in the first Play-In game, and has exceeded value only once this season. Averages just 3.7 FG attempts per game.

Johannes Voigtmann, FC Bayern Munich (8.6 credits)

Had a decent run while Booker was out, but now that Booker's back, Voigtmann's minutes have vanished. Logged just 10 minutes, 1 shot, and -5 PIR in the first Play-In game. That's all you need to know.

BARGAIN BARREL

Niels Giffey, FC Bayern Munich (5.3 credits)

Giffey had a great first Play-In game: 26 minutes, 11 points, 13 PIR. Sure, his shooting splits (75/67/100%) were likely a fluke, but he's a decent rebounder, and could add a couple of assists. He's played 20ish minutes in 7 straight rounds, so there's a solid base of opportunity here.

Sergio Llull, Real Madrid (5.1 credits)

Minutes are king at this price point, and Llull got 24 minutes in the last game. That alone makes him a viable option, especially considering his ability to contribute points, assists, and the occasional rebound or steal.

Alberto Abalde, Real Madrid (6.0 credits)

With a healthier Real roster, Abalde's minutes have dipped back to the 15–17 minute range, but he still contributes across the board. He had 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, and drew 2 fouls in the last game. Not a slam-dunk pick, but a balanced risk if you're looking for low-mid tier variety.

Head Coach

Chus Mateo, Real Madrid (7.8 credits)

This one's tricky, but Mateo is arguably a better pick and likely a more popular pick. Real Madrid has home court advantage, more experience in these high-stakes games, and arguably the deeper and more talented roster.

That said, if you want to swing for upside and go against the grain, you could choose Gordon Herbert. If Bayern somehow wins, you'll likely gain a points differential advantage over most of your opponents — but it's a high-risk, high-reward play.

