EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 20 - Friday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Jan. 10

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Friday.

Nigel Williams-Goss 4+ Assists (+140 DraftKings)

Shaquielle McKissic 12+ Points (+110 DraftKings)

With Evan Fournier and Kostas Papanikolaou both out for Round 20, I think we see Olympiacos utilize a lot of three-guard lineups, which should afford both these players more security in terms of minutes and usage. Both players will likely work as reserves, but they should still see ample playing time. If Williams-Goss were to start, I wouldn't mind using the ladder strategy on some of his props.

Marco Belinelli 10+ Points (+115 DraftKings)

Marco Belinelli 12+ Points (+225 DraftKings)

Marco Belinelli 15+ Points (+550 DraftKings)

We're 0-for-1 on Belinelli ladders this season, but with how shorthanded Virtus is, I don't see how they keep Friday's contest competitive without a big night from Belinelli in the scoring column. Three of the club's top four scorers will not be available Friday, which should put a lot on the shoulders of Belinelli and Isaia Cordinier.

Kevarrius Hayes Over 12.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

I haven't gone with many Hayes props this season, but what I have done is targeted the Red Star interior defense, and I'm going to pinch my nose and do the same Friday. This number is right around what Hayes is averaging this season, and when you throw in the friendly matchup I think it's with taking. Previous results don't always hold true, but Hayes did combine for 15 points and rebounds when these teams matched up in Round 1.

Mouhamet Diouf Over 4.5 Rebounds (-115 bet365)

He should get the start at center again, and he scored 15 points while starting in Round 19 with Ante Zizic unavailable -- which will be the case again. Diouf did not grab rebounds at his usual rate his last time out, but I'm willing to bet he does Friday -- and perhaps hit this number early on.

Neal Sako Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds (-150 bet365)

Neal Sako 8+ Rebounds (+120 bet365)

I will wager on Sako any time Joffrey Lauvergne is out, which will be the case in Round 20. Sako's numbers are outstanding when Lauvergne sits, and I don't see Tarik Black turning back the clock and taking us out here.

