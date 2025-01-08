EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 20 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Jan. 9

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 9:00 AM ET Wednesday.

We're going to try listing our top props for each day of action a bit earlier than we have been, but we will try to add at least one more once we get word on player availability, so be sure to check back before tip-off.

Omer Yurtseven Under 5.5 Rebounds (+105 bet365)

Those who don't like taking unders can ignore this one, but for those brave enough, hear me out. Partizan allows opposing centers to grab the fewest rebounds in the league, and although Yurtseven projects to grab a little more than six boards when he gets at least 24 minutes, but I think the matchup -- coupled with the defensive flexibility Wenyen Gabriel offers -- could reduce his minutes from time to time, including in Round 20.

Tamir Blatt Over 7.5 Assists (+105 bet365)

Tamir Blatt 10+ Assists (+320 DraftKings)

I told myself I would start approaching props like I did when I found success in DFS contests, and I think that has helped us get back on track after a slow start to the season. The props I have played relative to injury updates have no doubt helped, but I digress. Blatt leads the EuroLeague in assists and hasn't put up a big number in that department in a while. I liked the pace when Maccabi took on Partizan its last time out, but I think games contested in the halfcourt like Thursday's should be give Blatt his highest ceiling assists-wise, so I'm going with him again.

Jaylen Hoard Over 14.5 Points (-115 bet365)

This correlates a bit with the Blatt props, as I hope he and Hoard will sync up for a few buckets. Any time Nikola Mirotic is on the other side I think he is worth targeting, as if the opponent can avoid fouling him, there is a path to a big night in the scoring column with Mirotic -- to put it politely -- conserving enegery on the defensive end. Hoard put 20 points on the board last time these teams met, and he has delivered regularly this season. I also like the over on Hoard's Points+Rebounds number whenever that becomes available.

