EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 22 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Jan. 17

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:15 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Matt Morgan 10+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

I can't believe I'm trusting Dusko Ivanovic with playing time, but he he given Morgan all the minutes and shots he can handle over the last two Rounds, so I'm taking a shot on Morgan ladders.

Tornike Shengelia Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

Shengelia returned from an extended absence Wednesday, and it's incredible how much better Virtus looks with him on the court. I suspect he slides back into the starting lineup Friday and has a big night.

Omer Yurtseven 15+ Points (+115 DraftKings)

We have been targeting bigs against Baskonia for a while, and that won't stop, as Yurtseven has done a great job filling in for the injured Mathias Lessort. If Yurtseven stays out of foul trouble he could do some work on the glass as well.

Marko Guduric Under 12.5 Points (-135 FanDuel)

The price is inflated due to the massive usage he got while Fenerbahce was shorthanded in the backcourt, but with Errick McCollum now in the mix and Arturs Zagars back from injury, I think Guduric takes a dip in field goal volume.

Matthew Strazel Under 9.5 Points (-135 FanDuel)

Strazel is delivering, but this number is inflated thanks to him going 11-for-13 from beyond the arc over the last three Rounds, and with Nick Calathes back in action the minutes floor is very low if Strazel's first few attempts don't fall.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!