EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 1 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on April 22, 2025 2:05PM EST
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Elijah Bryant will be available Tuesday for Efes.

Mikael Jantunen will suit up Tuesday for Paris, but Maodo Lo will not.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

THE SLATE

Paris Basketball at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

PBB

FBB

Maodo Lo

Scottie Wilbekin

Mikael Jantunen

 

Daulton Hommes

 

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -6.5
Total: 173.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

EFS

PAO

Elijah Bryant

Mathias Lessort

Rodrigue Beaubois

Kostas Sloukas

Salih Altuntas

Marius Grigonis

 

Ioannis Papapetrou

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -6.5
Total: 174.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
