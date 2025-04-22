This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Elijah Bryant will be available Tuesday for Efes.
Mikael Jantunen will suit up Tuesday for Paris, but Maodo Lo will not.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Paris Basketball at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -6.5
Total: 173.5
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -6.5
Total: 174.0
