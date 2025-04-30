Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on April 30, 2025 1:06PM EST
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Cedi Osman and Ioannis Papapetrou will suit up Wednesday for Panathinaikos.

Barcelona's Jan Vesely will not play in Game 3.

Monaco's Nick Calathes will sit out Wednesday.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at FC Barcelona

Status Check

ASM

BAR

Nick Calathes

Jan Vesely

 

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Chimezie Metu

 

Juan Nunez

 

Dame Sarr

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -1.5
Total: 171.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

PAO

EFS

Mathias Lessort

Rodrigue Beaubois

Cedi Osman

Salih Altuntas

Marius Grigonis

 

Ioannis Papapetrou

 

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -1.0
Total: 170.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
