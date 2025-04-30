This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Cedi Osman and Ioannis Papapetrou will suit up Wednesday for Panathinaikos.
Barcelona's Jan Vesely will not play in Game 3.
Monaco's Nick Calathes will sit out Wednesday.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Status Check
ASM
BAR
Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -1.5
Total: 171.5
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Status Check
PAO
EFS
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -1.0
Total: 170.5
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!