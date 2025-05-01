Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 4 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on May 1, 2025 2:36PM EST
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Evan Fournier will suit up Thursday for Olympiacos, but Tyler Dorsey and Giannoulis Larentzakis will not.

Real Madrid's Gabriel Deck and Serge Ibaka are out for Game 4.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at Real Madrid

Status Check

OLY

RMB

Evan Fournier

None

Keenan Evans

 

Tyler Dorsey

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -1.0
Total: 160.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
