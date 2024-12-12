EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES

STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
AS Monaco at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
ASM
FBB
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -4.0
Total: 163.0
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at ALBA Berlin
Status Check
PAR
BER
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -8.0
Total: 170.0
Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Status Check
VIR
BKN
None
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -3.0
Total: 165.0
Zalgiris Kaunas at Real Madrid
Status Check
ZAL
RMB
None
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -7.5
Total: 160.5
Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
MTA
BAY
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -7.0
Total: 176.0
