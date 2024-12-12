Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on December 12, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

ASM

FBB

Alpha Diallo

Scottie Wilbekin

Nick Calathes

Devon Hall

Furkan Korkmaz

Arturs Zagars

Mam Jaiteh

Dyshawn Pierre

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -4.0
Total: 163.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

PAR

BER

Iffe Lundberg

Gabriele Procida

Mario Nakic

Justin Bean

 

Will McDowell-White

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -8.0
Total: 170.0

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

VIR

BKN

None

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -3.0
Total: 165.0

Zalgiris Kaunas at Real Madrid

Status Check

ZAL

RMB

Dovydas Giedraitis

None

Tomas Dimsa

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -7.5
Total: 160.5

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

MTA

BAY

Jasiel Rivero

Shabazz Napier

Roman Sorkin

Vladimir Lucic

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -7.0
Total: 176.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
