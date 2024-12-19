EuroLeague Primer: Round 17 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

Kendrick Nunn will suit up Thursday for Panathinaikos, but Ioannis Papapetrou will not.

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -10.0

Total: 169.0

Paris Basketball at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Per an official announcement from the EuroLeague, "The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 17 game between Paris Basketball and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, scheduled to be played on December 19, has been suspended due to the impossibility of Paris Basketball to have a minimum of eight players included on the Authorization List and fit to play due to injury or illness."

AS Monaco at Real Madrid

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Real Madrid -4.5

Total: 171.0

