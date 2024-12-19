EuroLeague Primer: Round 17 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Kendrick Nunn will suit up Thursday for Panathinaikos, but Ioannis Papapetrou will not.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Status Check
BKN
PAO
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -10.0
Total: 169.0
Paris Basketball at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Per an official announcement from the EuroLeague, "The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 17 game between Paris Basketball and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, scheduled to be played on December 19, has been suspended due to the impossibility of Paris Basketball to have a minimum of eight players included on the Authorization List and fit to play due to injury or illness."
Status Check
ASM
RMB
None
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -4.5
Total: 171.0
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!