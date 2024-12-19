Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 17 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on December 19, 2024 12:33PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Kendrick Nunn will suit up Thursday for Panathinaikos, but Ioannis Papapetrou will not.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

BKN

PAO

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Kendrick Nunn

 

Marius Grigonis

 

Ioannis Papapetrou

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -10.0
Total: 169.0

Paris Basketball at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Per an official announcement from the EuroLeague"The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 17 game between Paris Basketball and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, scheduled to be played on December 19, has been suspended due to the impossibility of Paris Basketball to have a minimum of eight players included on the Authorization List and fit to play due to injury or illness."

AS Monaco at Real Madrid

Status Check

ASM

RMB

Alpha Diallo

None

Nick Calathes

 

Furkan Korkmaz

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -4.5
Total: 171.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
