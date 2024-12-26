Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 18 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on December 26, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Real Madrid at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

RMB

BER

None

Gabriele Procida

 

Justin Bean

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -9.5
Total: 172.0

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at AS Monaco

Status Check

EFS

ASM

None

Elie Okobo

 

Alpha Diallo

 

Nick Calathes

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -5.0
Total: 171.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

ZAL

MTA

Tomas Dimsa

Jasiel Rivero

 

Trevion Williams

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.0
Total: 164.0

Olympiacos Piraeus at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

OLY

EA7

Nikola Milutinov

Josh Nebo

Keenan Evans

Giordano Bortolani

Moses Wright

 

Nathan Mensah

 

Giannoulis Larentzakis

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -2.0
Total: 168.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
