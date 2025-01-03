Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 19 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on January 3, 2025 10:34AM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

EFS

FBB

None

Wade Baldwin IV

 

Scottie Wilbekin

 

Arturs Zagars

 

Dyshawn Pierre

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -1.5
Total: 164.5

FC Barcelona at Paris Basketball

Status Check

BAR

PBB

Nicolas Laprovittola

Daulton Hommes

 

Enzo Shahrvin

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -1.5
Total: 176.0

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

VIR

PAO

Tornike Shengelia

Mathias Lessort

 

Jerian Grant

 

Marius Grigonis

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -11.0
Total: 167.0

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

MTA

PAR

Jasiel Rivero

Iffe Lundberg

 

Vanja Marinkovic

 

Isiaha Mike

 

Mitar Bosnjakovic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -7.5
Total: 171.5

FC Bayern Munich at Real Madrid

Status Check

BAY

RMB

Carsen Edwards

Gabriel Deck

Nick Weiler-Babb

 

Vladimir Lucic

 

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -8.5
Total: 170.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
