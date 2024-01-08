Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 20 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
January 8, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

PAR

FBB

Zach LeDay

Dyshawn Pierre

Aleksa Avramovic

Raul Neto

Uros Trifunovic

Metecan Birsen

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.5
Total: 166.0

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at AS Monaco

Status Check

BKN

ASM

None

Jordan Loyd

 

Elie Okobo

 

Matthew Strazel

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -6.5
Total: 164.5

Real Madrid at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

RMB

BAY

Gabriel Deck

None

Rudy Fernandez

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -5.5
Total: 163.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

EFS

PAO

Will Clyburn

Kostas Sloukas

Tyrique Jones

Mathias Lessort

Erkan Yilmaz

Ioannis Papapetrou

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Luca Vildoza

 

Lefteris Mantzoukas

 

Alexandros Samontourov

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -5.5
Total: 166.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

CZV

ASV

Milos Teodosic

Nando de Colo

Luka Mitrovic

 

Nikola Topic

 

Yago Dos Santos

 

Branko Lazic

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -3.0
Total: 161.5

ALBA Berlin at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

BER

EA7

Louis Olinde

Nikola Mirotic

Ziga Samar

Shavon Shields

Kresimir Nikic

Maodo Lo

Marcus Eriksson

Billy Baron

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -10.0
Total: 156.0

Zalgiris Kaunas at Valencia Basket

Status Check

ZAL

VBC

Arnas Butkevicius

Victor Claver

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Valencia Basket -6.5
Total: 155.5

