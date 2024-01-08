EuroLeague Primer: Round 20 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.5
Total: 166.0
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at AS Monaco
Status Check
BKN
ASM
None
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -6.5
Total: 164.5
Real Madrid at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
RMB
BAY
None
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -5.5
Total: 163.5
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Status Check
EFS
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -5.5
Total: 166.5
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
Status Check
CZV
ASV
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -3.0
Total: 161.5
ALBA Berlin at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
BER
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -10.0
Total: 156.0
Zalgiris Kaunas at Valencia Basket
Status Check
ZAL
VBC
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Valencia Basket -6.5
Total: 155.5
