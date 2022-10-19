EuroLeague Primer: Round 4 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check: Nikola Mirotic (BAR), Kyle Kuric (BAR), Sergi Martinez (BAR), Dovydas Giedraitis (ZAL)

The Breakdown: The second Round on this week's schedule tips off in Lithuania and features two teams that picked up a win Tuesday. While Barcelona will again be on the road without its best player, they are favored to win by at least 7.5 points on various websites. These teams bookended the standings last season, but they've been pretty close in one regard three Rounds in, as Barcelona is only 11 points better in the points differential column.

Valencia Basket at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check: Jasiel Rivero (VBC), James Webb III (VBC), Martin Hermannsson (VBC), Nemanja Bjelica (FBB), Tarik Biberovic (FBB)

The Breakdown: This will be another matchup of clubs coming off a win -- and in Fenerbahce's case, three of them. Valencia beat the odds Tuesday and took down Efes on its home court, but it will be tough for them to match the 16 three-pointers they made in that game, particularly with the Turkish team rating better defensively than any other squad and owning a nearly 30-point edge in net rating. Fenerbahce is among the more efficient squads on the offensive end as well, so Valencia will have its work cut out for them -- particularly down a couple key pieces in the frontcourt. The oddsmakers are expecting a relatively easy win for the home team, as Fenerbahce is favored by 8.5 points across the board and has the highest moneyline on one DraftKings.

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check: Parker Jackson-Cartwright (ASV), Darrun Hilliard (MTA)

The Breakdown: Maccabi is off to a bit of an uneven start, as despite their 2-1 record they have a negative point differential. The oddsmakers are expecting them to carry Tuesday's strong second half into this one, though, as the hosts have the widest spread on a couple websites and also have the highest moneyline on BetMGM. Outside of one contest the over/under numbers for Thursday's games are all relatively similar, but it should be noted that this one is at least slightly the highest on each website referenced.

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Partizan NIS Belgrade

Status Check: Tornike Shengelia (VIR), Awudu Abass (VIR), Gora Camara (VIR), Alen Smailagic (PAR), Aleksa Avramovic (PAR)

The Breakdown: This contest features two of the three teams that rejoined the EuroLeague this season, and both have struggled to adjust, with Virtus Bologna's Round 2 win over winless Bayern being the lone checkmark in the victory column between the two. The home team is expected to pick up its first win Thursday, as they are favored to win by a few points. Both teams rate quite differently, as the Italian team has struggled on the offensive end but has been stout defensively. Partizan has been effective on the offensive end, but they rate the worst -- by a wide margin -- when it comes to stopping their opponents.

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check: Luigi Datome (EA7), Naz Mitrou-Long (EA7), Tommaso Baldasso (EA7), Isaac Bonga (BAY), Zan Mark Sisko (BAY), Elias Harris (BAY)

The Breakdown: The over/under in each of the four games above resides around 155 points, but that mark in this contest does not even touch 150. No team has struggled as much on the offensive end as Bayern, and Milan has been among the best defensively. The oddsmakers are expecting a close one, as the visitors are favored by between 2.5 and 4.5 points, depending on the website. The German club will surely come to play in front of their home fans, but they will need to overcome a far larger gap in net rating.

